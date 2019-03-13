Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra respond to Miley Cyrus' 'fire' Instagram throwbacks

Nick Jonas’ wife Priyanka Chopra had a few words in response to Miley Cyrus’ photo of her private messages with Jonas in light of her recent "throwbacks" on Instagram.

The "Nothing Breaks Like a Heart" singer has flooded her Instagram in recent days with throwback photos and videos of herself and many former Disney stars, such as Demi Lovato, Selena Gomez and Ariana Grande, among others. The posts, which Cyrus first began to share in response to International Women’s Day last week, have garnered reactions from many of the same stars she’s featured in the photos.

On Tuesday, the singer took again to the photo-sharing platform to share a video of herself and Gomez singing “7 things” in 2008. The song is apparently about the “Jonas Brothers” youngest member, Nick, who Cyrus and Gomez both dated previously, Buzzfeed reports.

“Your generation = 7 Rings MY generation = 7 Things. Simpler times,” Cyrus captioned the post, which naturally prompted reactions from Cyrus’ fellow Disney Channel alums, Lovato and Gomez.

The posts also inspired Jonas to message Cyrus directly, telling the singer “these throwback shots have been [fire emoji].”

Shortly after, Cyrus shamelessly posted her conversation with the “Sucker” singer.

“That moment when even your ex knows your socials have been [fire emojis],” she captioned the post on Tuesday. And fans lost it.

“My whole childhood right before my eyes,” one person wrote.

“You are hilarious!” a second wrote.

“Dead,” a third said.

But the post also sparked Chopra to react as well.

“Lol. Hahaha. Hubby is right. The post r [fire emoji],” she wrote.

Jonas, 26, and Cyrus, 26, began dating in 2006, according to Us Weekly. Cyrus reportedly considers the boy-band singer to be her “first love.” They split in 2007.

Cyrus wed actor Liam Hemsworth in December. Jonas and Chopra also married the same month.