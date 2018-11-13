Expand / Collapse search
New Zealand paper mixes up Stan Lee with Spike Lee in obituary headline

Kathleen Joyce
Stan Lee, the comic book mastermind who changed the landscape of the superhero genre, has died at age 95. Lee revolutionized the comic world by creating Marvel Comics superheroes such as Spider-Man, The Fantastic Four and The Incredible Hulk.

A New Zealand newspaper made an unfortunate slip-up on its front page when they tried to honor Marvel comic book mastermind Stan Lee.

The Gisborne Herald’s website posted a picture of Tuesday's newspaper showing a picture of Stan Lee with text reading: “Spike Lee dies at 95.”

A New Zealand newspaper mixed up Stan Lee and Spike Lee.

The “Blackkklansman” director appeared to be OK and was recently spotted at the SAG-AFTRA Foundation’s 2018 Patron of the Artists Awards. Stan Lee, the man behind countless beloved characters, including Spider-Man, died Monday at the age of 95. He was declared dead Monday at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles.

STAN LEE, LEGENDARY MARVEL SUPERHEROES CREATOR, DEAD AT 95

Social media users immediately noticed the flub.

“RIP … checks notes … SPIKE LEE,” a social media user tweeted.

“Don’t fire copyeditors,” another person tweeted with a picture of the front page.

“I’m sure Mr. Stan Lee would have gotten a kick out of that lol,” a social media user wrote.

The Gisborne Herald did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Fox News' Tyler McCarthy contributed to this report.

Kathleen Joyce is a breaking/trending news producer for FoxNews.com. You can follow her at @Kathleen_Joyce8 on Twitter.