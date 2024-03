Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

The recently released image of Princess Kate Middleton with her children is under scrutiny. The photo was shared Sunday on official palace social media accounts to celebrate Mother's Day in the U.K.

The Associated Press announced that it was removing the image from its circulation over concerns it was "manipulated."

"AP initially published the photo, which was issued by Kensington Palace. But AP later retracted the image because at closer inspection, it appeared the source had manipulated the image in a way that did not meet AP’s photo standards. The photo shows an inconsistency in the alignment of Princess Charlotte’s left hand," the news agency said.

A statement on their site also urges "Editors and Librarians: Kill from your systems and archives" and explains that "At closer inspection it appears that the source has manipulated the image. No replacement photo will be sent."

Fox News Digital confirmed that Reuters and Getty also pulled the photo from their sites.

Buckingham Palace did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

The image showed Middleton with her children, Prince George, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte.

"Thank you for your kind wishes and continued support over the last two months. Wishing everyone a Happy Mother’s Day," the caption read, signed with a "C" for Catherine, Princess of Wales.

Speculation about Middleton’s whereabouts and health has been running wild since January when it was announced that she had been hospitalized and underwent abdominal surgery.

A spokesperson for Middleton previously commented on the rumors, telling Fox News Digital at the end of February, "Kensington Palace made it clear in January the timelines of the Princess’ recovery and we’d only be providing significant updates. The guidance in January stands that the Princess would be recuperating at home in Windsor."

But even with the new picture and brief statement, rumors continue to swirl.

In addition to the AP's comment on the photo manipulation, viewers noted that the 42-year-old was not wearing her wedding ring in the photo.

The Princess of Wales was first seen publicly in an unofficial capacity when she was spotted by photographers being driven in a car by her mother, Carole Middleton.

On Jan. 17, the palace first shared she'd been hospitalized.

"Her Royal Highness The Princess of Wales was admitted to The London Clinic yesterday for planned abdominal surgery. The surgery was successful and it is expected that she will remain in hospital for ten to fourteen days, before returning home to continue her recovery," the statement said.

Recommendations from her medical team indicated that the princess would likely not resume public duties until Easter, later this month.

"The Princess of Wales appreciates the interest this statement will generate. She hopes that the public will understand her desire to maintain as much normality for her children as possible; and her wish that her personal medical information remains private," the original statement continued. "The Princess of Wales wishes to apologise to all those concerned for the fact that she has to postpone her upcoming engagements. She looks forward to reinstating as many as possible, as soon as possible."

