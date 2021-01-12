Naya Rivera's 'Glee' co-stars pay tribute to late star on what would have been her 34th birthday

Naya Rivera's "Glee" co-stars are paying tribute to their late pal on what would have been her 34th birthday.

The actress died in July after drowning while spending the day on the lake with her 4-year-old son Josey in Southern California.

Rivera was best known for playing the sharp-tongued Santana Lopez on the musical comedy, which followed the character and her classmates' choir antics.

In celebration of the late actress-singer, "Glee" stars shared well wishes for their friend on social media on Tuesday.

"Happy Birthday my angel," wrote Heather Morris alongside a black-and-white photo of herself and Rivera. "I can’t write a sappy monologue because it’s just too hard...but I love you and I can’t describe how much I miss you."

Morris and Rivera played best friends-turned-love interests throughout the show's six-season run.

Kevin McHale shared a photo of himself and the actress alongside several of their castmates wearing goofy grins.

"Happy birthday," he wrote in the caption. "No one else could get us to be this messy in public."

Amber Riley, who performs under the moniker RILEY, shared a black-and-white image of herself performing on stage while looking at a photo of Rivera during her musical tribute to the actress this summer on "Jimmy Kimmel Live."

"A little update Naya, earth is REALLY ghetto now!!!" she joked in the caption. "Still, I miss you so very much and I wish you were here. There hasn’t been a day where you don’t cross my mind, and when you do, I take a moment of silence to remember all the beautiful moments we got to spend together."

Riley added: "I’m listening to Amy Winehouse, sippin wine, and eating a very fancy charcuterie in your honor today (don’t worry, I’m checking on mom). HAPPY HEAVENLY BIRTHDAY ANGEL."

Jenna Ushkowitz shared a photo of herself and the star smiling together on her Instagram Story.

Chris Colfer shared a photo of himself and Rivera in costume for the show.

"Happy birthday, babe," read the caption. "Miss you."

"HAPPY BIRTHDAY @nayarivera," wrote Chord Overstreet on his Instagram Story. "We sure do miss you alot [sic] down here!"

Darren Criss shared a sweet, sunny behind-the-scenes pic of Rivera in her cheerleading costume, and shared a sparkling star emoji in the caption.

Harry Shum Jr. also shared a shot of the "Sorry" singer in costume and performing on stage, captioning the photo with: "What I imagine you doing up there right now. Shinin’ brighter than a star. Happy birthday baby gurl. We miss you."

Rivera was the subject of a days-long search effort after she disappeared in early July while boating at Lake Piru near Los Angeles.

She had rented a pontoon boat for herself and her son for the afternoon and he was later found in the boat alone after his mother had disappeared.