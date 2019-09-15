Naomi Campbell stuns in sheer, low cut gown at London Fashion Week

Naomi Campbell looked incredible as she stepped out in a plunging sheer dress for her charity event Fashion For Relief.

The model, 49, made sure she stole the show in the incredible dress for the star-studded party last night during London Fashion Week.

Showing off her amazing figure, the sheer dress featured a plunging neckline that finished beneath her belly button.

Her long legs could be seen beneath the gown as she sashayed along the plush carpet.

The stunning star set up Fashion For Relief in 2005 after being inspired by Nelson Mandela.

The charity has helped numerous causes over the years and tonight money raised will go towards helping disadvantaged people in London.

Campbell — who also took to the catwalk during the evening — was joined by TV presenter Maya Jama who wowed in a caged green dress with impressive skirt.

Alexa Chung, Mollie King and Ella Eyre were also all in attendance.

During the show, held at the British Museum, models strutted in an array of colorful and quirky outfits from a mix of designers that included floor-length gowns, such as one sequined dress with feathered sleeves worn by Campbell.

There were also deconstructed jackets and plenty of prints, including one top depicting a portrait of Campbell's fellow 1990s supermodel Kate Moss.

Naomi is currently single after cooling off her romance with Liam Payne, 25, earlier this year.

She was previously linked to rapper Skepta, Michael Fassbender, Eric Clapton and Leonardo DiCaprio.

The model also dated Russian business tycoon Vladislav Doronin from 2000-2013.

This article originally appeared in The Sun.