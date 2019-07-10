Naomi Campbell prays at Lubavitcher Rebbe's grave: I have 'learned so much from his wisdom'

Supermodel Naomi Campbell shared a personal photo of herself praying at the grave of the Lubavitcher Rebbe Menachem Schneerson to mark the 25th anniversary of his death.

Campbell appeared to be holding a prayer book as she stood at the final resting place for the leader of the Chabad-Lubavitch movement, an Orthodox Hasidic sect of Judaism.

The British-born beauty shared that Schneerson, he is often referred to as "The Rebbe," had a profound impact on her life as she visited his Queens gravesite to "gain blessing and inspiration."

"I would not normally show my prayers at the Lubavitcher Rebbe (Rabbi Menachem M. Schneerson)'s resting place, but since I was snapped I decided to put it out myself. In honor of #TheRebbe and his vital teachings 25 years after his passing," she wrote alongside two photos of herself at his grave.

The 49-year-old model shared more about the Rebbe's influence on her life in a second post on social media.

"An inspirational leader, scholar, and teacher, the Rebbe taught that we are all inherently good and we each have the potential to change the world for the better, one good deed at a time. I have personally learned so much from his wisdom and teachings, and while I never met him," Campbell shared in the lengthy post.

"With so much discord and division across our society, the Rebbe's words are more relevant than ever, and we so desperately need to take them to heart and learn from his example to always see the good in others, even those with whom we may disagree. Today I rededicate myself to the Rebbe's life-long mission of creating more light and goodness, and making a better future for ourselves and all of humanity."

Campbell wasn't the only celebrity to honor the Rebbe's memory. Paula Abdul shared a message about the Rebbe's Sabbath candle campaign, which encourages all Jewish women and girls to mark the start of the Sabbath by lighting candles.

"His teachings to better our world through unconditional love are more urgent now than ever! Join me in his Shabbat Candle campaign, spreading light before sundown this evening," Abdul shared on Twitter.

According to The Times of Israel, 400,000 people visit the Rebbe's gravesite each year.