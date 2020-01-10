Nancy Pelosi is Bill Maher's first guest on Season 18 of 'Real Time'

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., will be the first guest on the Jan. 17 season premiere of “Real Time with Bill Maher.”

Her appearance will likely come just after she delivers impeachment articles to the Senate, as Pelosi announced Friday that she will take steps next week to send the impeachment articles after delaying the process since last month in a bid to extract favorable terms for a trial.

“I have asked Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler to be prepared to bring to the Floor next week a resolution to appoint managers and transmit articles of impeachment to the Senate. I will be consulting with you at our Tuesday House Democratic Caucus meeting on how we proceed further,” Pelosi wrote in a letter to colleagues.

According to Deadline, the episode will also feature an interview between the host and 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful Andrew Yang. In addition, Maher will be speaking in a panel discussion with conservative radio host and former Illinois Congressman Joe Walsh, Recode co-founder, Kara Swisher and Pulitzer Prize-winning presidential historian Joe Meachum.

The decision to release the articles came as fellow Democrats in recent days had started to voice frustration and impatience with the speaker's approach. They stressed the urgency with which impeachment was treated at the end of 2019 and questioned why the House would then delay a trial by using articles as leverage.

Pelosi nevertheless defended her position in the memo Friday, stressing that important new information on the Ukraine controversy at the heart of impeachment that emerged during the interim.

“I am very proud of the courage and patriotism exhibited by our House Democratic Caucus as we support and defend the Constitution,” she wrote. She continued to press the Senate, as she has for weeks, to conduct a "fair trial" with witnesses and documents.