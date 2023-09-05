Musician Gary Wright dead at 80 after battling Parkinson's, Lewy body dementia

Singer Gary Wright died at 80 years old on Monday after years of health issues, according to his family.

Wright's son, Justin Wright, told TMZ that the musician died Monday morning at his home in Palos Verdes Estates, California, with his family and loved ones by his side.

The singer-songwriter was diagnosed with Parkinson's Disease more than five years ago and, shortly after that diagnosis, also learned he had Lewy body dementia. Wright's Parkinson's worsened over the past year and ultimately prevented him from speaking or moving around on his own, according to his son.

Nurses working in Wright's home told the family in recent days that he was entering his final stage, per the TMZ report.

STEVE HARWELL, SMASH MOUTH SINGER, DEAD AT 56

Wright, who produced 12 different albums dating back to 1970, is best known for two songs he released in the mid-1970s – "Dream Weaver" and "Love is Alive." He is also known for his musical work with former Beatle George Harrison.

Contributing to Harrison's album "All Things Must Pass" as the keyboardist, Wright also collaborated on some of Harrison's solo songs and Harrison returned the favor by contributing to Wright's album "Footprints."

On top of his work with Harrison, Wright was also a member of Ringo Starr’s All Starr Band. He toured with the group in 2008, 2010 and 2011.

MUSIC ICON JIMMY BUFFETT'S CAUSE OF DEATH REVEALED

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Wright was also a child actor, having performed in the Broadway production of "Fanny" with future "Brady Bunch" star Florence Henderson.

The musician is survived by his wife, Rose, and his two sons from his first marriage, Justin and Dorian.