2021 MTV VMAs: How to watch, who's performing and everything else you need to know

Once a year, the MTV Video Music Awards roll around to honor a year's worth of work in music videos.

This year, the show will take place in Brooklyn, New York at the Barclays Center. The event will air live from the venue, the network announced in June.

Since the show, which takes place on Sept. 12, is so close to the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, MTV has teamed up with "the 9/11 Day nonprofit on events designed to ‘promote awareness and action’ in honor of the National Day of Service and Remembrance."

Sure to be an evening packed with stars, memorable performances and more, here's what you need to know about the 2021 MTV VMAs.

How to watch

The 2021 MTV VMAs will air on MTV on Sept. 12 at 8 p.m. ET. It has not yet been confirmed this year, but in the past, the awards have also aired on a few other ViacomCBS-owned stations such as MTV2, VH1, Comedy Central and The CW.

For those who prefer streaming, the VMAs will be available on the MTV app, on MTV's website and on Paramount+.

Who is hosting?

This year, singer-rapper Doja Cat will serve as the host of the show.

The "Say So" musician, 24, announced the news on Twitter in August. According to Billboard, this will be the first time in history that the host was nominated for video of the year that same year.

Doja Cat is no stranger to the VMAs, as just last year, she won best new artist – one of the year's biggest awards. This year, she's nominated for five more, including the evening's highest honor: video of the year.

Who is performing?

As usual, the evening is packed with performances from some of today's biggest stars.

"Cinderella" star Camila Cabello and her beau Shawn Mendes will each take the stage, while Doja Cat, Kacey Musgraves and Justin Bieber are also slated to perform.

Additionally, Lorde, the Foo Fighters, Chlöe, Twenty One Pilots, Machine Gun Kelly, Olivia Rodrigo and Lil Nas X are confirmed performers.

Rodrigo and Machine Gun Kelly's performances will be their first for the program, while the Foo Fighters will also be bestowed with the first-ever global icon award.

Who is nominated?

Like Doja Cat, several of the evening's performers are also nominated: Lil Nas X, Rodrigo, Bieber, Mendes, the Foo Fighters and Machine Gun Kelly.

Other superstars like Miley Cyrus, Cardi B, Ariana Grande, The Weeknd, Bruno Mars, Billie Eilish, Taylor Swift, Beyonce, Harry Styles, Lady Gaga and more are also up for awards.

BTS and Blackpink represent K-pop music while H.E.R. and SZA joined their R&B contemporaries for multiple nods.