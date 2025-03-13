Country star Morgan Wallen's hit song was 'stupidly' passed on by Luke Bryan

Expand / Collapse search
One of Morgan Wallen's hit songs could have sounded a lot different had another country artist not turned it down beforehand.

During a recent appearance on Bobby Bones' podcast "BobbyCast," country superstar Luke Bryan revealed that he "stupidly" passed on the tune "Sand in My Boots" solely due to the fact that "it had a Chevrolet in it."

"I just went through two years of my life where I was like, 'Man, I sing about trucks a lot, I sing about tailgates,'" he explained. "I got in my head a little bit because I think I had a lot of negativity, socially, on socials, that I was getting pegged as maybe a one-trick pony in that lane."

The song's chorus mentions "dodging potholes in my sunburnt Silverado," which references a Chevrolet pickup truck.

Morgan Wallen and Luke Bryan split

"Sand in My Boots," a hit song for Morgan Wallen, left, was initially passed on by Luke Bryan. (John Shearer/Getty Images | Astrida Valigorsky/WireImage)

"Sand in My Boots" ultimately appeared on Wallen's second studio album, 2021's "Dangerous: The Double Album," and went on to become one of the artist's biggest hits.

Bryan also described feeling a bit "overlooked" during this time, saying he had made a name for himself as the guy whose personality screams, "Let's have some fun!," but felt it was "time to move on" from making what he called "spring break albums."

"I got in my head a little bit because I think I had a lot of negativity, socially, on socials, that I was getting pegged as maybe a one-trick pony in that lane."

— Luke Bryan

"It was awesome, and it totally told the world that's my personality," Bryan said. "If I don’t get male vocalist of the year [honors] and Grammys, because I may be known as the guy that has had fun throughout his career and put out a lot of fun songs, I’m cool with that."

The country crooner first broke out on the music scene in 2007 with the hit "All My Friends Say," which was the debut single from his first album, "I'll Stay Me." Bryan further scored with 2011's "Country Girl (Shake It for Me)," which went on to become his biggest hit.

Luke Bryan smiling on stage in a blue flannel

Bryan says he made a name for himself as the guy whose personality screams, "Let's have some fun!" (Scott Legato/Getty Images)

Bryan joined Katy Perry and Lionel Richie as a judge on "American Idol" when it was rebooted in March 2018. The three worked together on the show until Perry left in May 2024. 

Perry announced her decision to leave the show during an appearance on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" in February 2024, with Bryan later admitting her decision "wasn't like a huge shock" to him.

"It's been a good run with Katy, and she and I have developed a great friendship and to work alongside her, I mean, heck, I was there before her daughter was born, and now her daughter is 3 years old," he said. 

It was later announced the "California Girls" singer would be replaced by former "American Idol" winner Carrie Underwood.

Carrie Underwood People's Choice Awards

Carrie Underwood has a few judging techniques up her sleeves for "American Idol." (Chris Polk)

"I think I can be honest and constructive, but still kind. I think that's the whole point, 'cause people are coming in, and you know… it's dreams," Underwood told SiriusXM's "Music Row Happy Hour" about her judging style. "You're a part of somebody's story from that moment on. I think it's important to be honest, but I think it's also very important to be kind. Hopefully, I can marry all of those together."

