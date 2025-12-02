Morgan Wallen, Taylor Swift dominate Spotify Wrapped 2025

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Morgan Wallen had a big year in 2025.

The 2025 Spotify Wrapped results were shared with the streaming platform's millions of users, and the "Wasted On You" singer found his way onto many listener's lists.

According to data provided by Spotify, the singer's album, "I'm the Problem," is number one on the list of the top U.S. albums in 2025. He appeared again further down on the list, with his album, "One Thing at a Time," taking the ninth sport on the list.

Other albums that made it onto the top U.S. albums list included: Sabrina Carpenter's "Short n' Sweet," which came in at number six, and Taylor Swift's "Life of a Showgirl," which landed at number eight.

MORGAN WALLEN WAS TARGET OF PARAMORE'S HAYLEY WILLIAMS' 'RACIST COUNTRY SINGER' LYRIC

Wallen was also included on the list for top U.S. artists of 2025, coming in third place below Swift and Drake. Also included on the list are The Weeknd, at number six and Zach Bryan at number eight.

"I'm the Problem" also landed at number eight on the list for top global albums of 2025.

While Swift's "Life of a Showgirl" didn't make it on the global albums list, and peaked at number eight on the list for top U.S. albums, the musician shot up to number two on the list of top global artists for 2025.

"Making this album was really something I’ve been wanting to do for my entire career, because I have always wanted to have fun in this type of way," Swift told Rolling Stone in October about her album. "To have fun, to exhibit mischief and be flirty, and fun, and make jokes, and get to have that side of my personality. That’s a huge part of my personality."

Wallen's stellar year comes after his April 2024 arrest for throwing a chair off the sixth floor balcony of the rooftop bar, Chiefs, in Nashville, Tennessee. He pleaded guilty to two misdemeanor counts of reckless endangerment in December 2024.

The singer initially denied throwing the chair off the balcony. However, body cam footage from that night released in October of this year Wallen can be heard making apologetic comments to law enforcement, including, "I truly didn’t mean no harm," and "Sorry to cause problems, I didn’t mean to."

Despite his legal troubles, Wallen successfully completed the "I'm the Problem" Tour, hitting 10 cities from June to September.

He also scored seven ACM Awards nominations and five CMA Awards nominations, earning nominations for entertainer of the year at both award shows.

