Morgan Wallen initially denied throwing chair off rooftop in 2024 arrest, bodycam video shows

Morgan Wallen initially denied throwing a chair off the balcony of country star Eric Church's Nashville bar, newly released police bodycam video shows.

The Metro Nashville Police Department released the footage showing officers responding to Chief's on Broadway after a chair fell from the roof and landed next to a patrol vehicle on April 7, 2024. In the video, Wallen repeatedly denied that he threw the chair off of the roof. Months later the country music star pleaded guilty to charges related to the incident.

Wallen was charged with two misdemeanor counts of reckless endangerment in December. Judge Cynthia Chappell sentenced him to seven days at a DUI education center along with two years of supervised probation.

Wallen's charges were reduced from felonies to misdemeanors before he chose to plead guilty.

After repeatedly denying he threw the chair, the bodycam footage shows Wallen making a phone call. "Eric Church is on the phone," he told the police officer.

Wallen told the country singer and bar owner that the police were "trying to take me to jail outside of your f------ bar."

The bodycam video also shows officers reviewing surveillance footage inside Chief's. They returned outside and told Wallen they saw him throw the chair off the roof in the security video.

Throughout the video, Wallen can be heard saying, "I truly didn’t mean no harm," "Sorry to cause problems, I didn’t mean to," and "God d--- it, I am sorry man."

"He didn’t admit to it, but we got him on camera doing it," an officer said, adding they had witnesses to corroborate.

While in the back of the cop car, Wallen requested the officer list his favorite country singers. The cop named Wallen as one of his top three while the singer's duet with Thomas Rhett came on the radio.

"This is me and Thomas Rhett! Turn it up. That’s me and TR! That’s me right there," Wallen said, singing along for a moment.

"TR is one of the best dudes in the world. He would definitely not be getting arrested," he quipped.

Wallen was originally charged with disorderly conduct – a misdemeanor – and three counts of felony reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon after throwing the chair off the roof of Church's bar.

"Mr. Wallen has cooperated fully with authorities throughout these last eight months, directly communicating and apologizing to all involved," his lawyer, Worrick Robinson, told Fox News Digital in December. "Mr. Wallen remains committed to making a positive impact through his music and foundation."

Since concluding his court case, Wallen has focused on his music.

The singer released his fourth studio album, "I'm the Problem," in May.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.