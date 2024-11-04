Expand / Collapse search
Coldplay frontman Chris Martin falls through trapdoor on Australia stage

Olivia Rodrigo suffered an eerily similar fall during her show in Melbourne last month

Caroline Thayer By Caroline Thayer Fox News
Coldplay rocker Chris Martin fell through a trapdoor while performing in Melbourne, Australia on Sunday, November 3. (CREDIT: Bianca Anna Bonanzinga via Storyful)

Coldplay frontman Chris Martin took a nasty fall through a trapdoor while performing with his band in Melbourne, Australia, on Sunday. 

The musician, 47, was engaging with the audience, pointing out flags of foreign countries and signs that referenced the band's hit songs, when he seemingly became distracted by a group of screaming fans and walked backwards into a prominent, gaping hole.

In video obtained by Fox News Digital, a person's hands from beneath the stage emerge and brace for Martin's impact before he falls backward.

Chris Martin kneels on stage in a turquoise shirt and looks to his left

Chris Martin unexpectedly fell through a trapdoor while performing on stage with his band, Coldplay. (Roberto Panucci - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

Fans at Marvel Stadium collectively let out a gasp when the singer fell. 

"That's uh - not planned," the singer remarked as he readjusted and climbed back onto the stage. "Thank you for catching me," he addressed the person who broke his fall. In additional videos posted to social media, Martin can be heard saying, "Thank you guys," to fans. "Holy s---. That was nearly a YouTube moment."

"It probably will be," he lamented.

Representatives for Martin and Coldplay did not immediately return Fox News Digital's request for comment about the rocker's condition after the show, but the band did post on social media photos from the concert, the 168th performance of their "Music of the Spheres" world tour.

Surprisingly, Martin is not the first artist to fall through a trapdoor in recent weeks.

A picture of Chris Martin taken from the side, as he strums the guitar on stage wearing a grey shirt

Someone beneath the stage broke Chris Martin's fall. (Denise Truscello/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

An eerily similar situation happened to pop star Olivia Rodrigo in mid-October, when she stumbled into a trapdoor on her stage. The accident also took place in Melbourne, but at a different venue. Rodrigo played at Rod Laver Arena. 

Rodrigo was running from side to side of her stage, hyping up her audience when she dramatically dropped into the abyss. "Oh my God, that was fun! I'm okay," she told fans. "Sometimes there's just a hole in the stage."

Olivia Rodriguez looks directly at the camera on the carpet at the Grammy Awards

Olivia Rodrigo coincidentally also fell through a trapdoor while performing on stage in Melbourne, Australia, last month. (Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Last week, Rodrigo revealed on "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon" that she was taken to the hospital after finishing that concert for precautionary reasons and was found to be fine.

