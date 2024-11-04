Coldplay frontman Chris Martin falls through trapdoor on Australia stage

Coldplay frontman Chris Martin took a nasty fall through a trapdoor while performing with his band in Melbourne, Australia, on Sunday.

The musician, 47, was engaging with the audience, pointing out flags of foreign countries and signs that referenced the band's hit songs, when he seemingly became distracted by a group of screaming fans and walked backwards into a prominent, gaping hole.

In video obtained by Fox News Digital, a person's hands from beneath the stage emerge and brace for Martin's impact before he falls backward.

OLIVIA RODRIGO FALLS THROUGH HOLE AT CONCERT, JOINING MADONNA, LUKE BRYAN IN WILD STAGE MISHAPS

Fans at Marvel Stadium collectively let out a gasp when the singer fell.

"That's uh - not planned," the singer remarked as he readjusted and climbed back onto the stage. "Thank you for catching me," he addressed the person who broke his fall. In additional videos posted to social media, Martin can be heard saying, "Thank you guys," to fans. "Holy s---. That was nearly a YouTube moment."

"It probably will be," he lamented.

COLDPLAY'S CHRIS MARTIN FALLS THROUGH TRAPDOOR

Representatives for Martin and Coldplay did not immediately return Fox News Digital's request for comment about the rocker's condition after the show, but the band did post on social media photos from the concert, the 168th performance of their "Music of the Spheres" world tour.

Surprisingly, Martin is not the first artist to fall through a trapdoor in recent weeks.

An eerily similar situation happened to pop star Olivia Rodrigo in mid-October, when she stumbled into a trapdoor on her stage. The accident also took place in Melbourne, but at a different venue. Rodrigo played at Rod Laver Arena.

Rodrigo was running from side to side of her stage, hyping up her audience when she dramatically dropped into the abyss. "Oh my God, that was fun! I'm okay," she told fans. "Sometimes there's just a hole in the stage."

OLIVIA RODRIGO FALLS THROUGH TRAPDOOR DURING PERFORMANCE.

Last week, Rodrigo revealed on "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon" that she was taken to the hospital after finishing that concert for precautionary reasons and was found to be fine.