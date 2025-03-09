'Mony Mony' singer Tommy James ended Las Vegas concert early from 'exhaustion'

"Mony Mony" singer Tommy James had to abruptly end his concert in Las Vegas last Friday after suffering from exhaustion.

James was performing at the Golden Nugget casino on March 7 when he was reported to have stopped performing about an hour into the show.

Carol Ross-Durborow, a representative for James, told Fox News Digital he stopped the show "due to exhaustion."

Ross-Durborow also said he was up early to catch a five-hour flight to Las Vegas and went from his hotel to sound check to the show, and is now back in New Jersey and "fine working on his Sirius XM radio show."

CARLY PEARCE STOPS CONCERT TO BREAK UP FIGHT BETWEEN ‘ANGRY’ FANS

James is scheduled for a show next weekend in Tulsa, Oklahoma, and Ross-Durborow said he would be arriving the day before.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reported audience members saying he stopped singing during "Do Something to Me," about an hour into his 90-minute show, before his signature song, "Mony Mony," and the show’s encore.

The 77-year-old began to breathe heavily and sat in front of the drums to recover.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Representatives for The Golden Nugget told the outlet that paramedics and casino security treated James on site, and he left without incident.

James has released 12 solo studio albums, beginning in 1970, and eight with Tommy James and the Shondells, who released the hit singles "Crimson And Clover" and "I Think We’re Alone Now."

He performed "Crimson And Clover" with Joan Jett & the Blackhearts during the latter’s Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction ceremony in 2015.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Jett and her band had a hit single with a cover of the song, and James told Billboard at the time, "It’s meant a lot. She had a No. 1 record with it, just like we did, and it has ended up being probably the biggest-selling single we ever had, so I’m thrilled. I’m thrilled to be here."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In an interview with Jersey Sound last year, James reflected on his career, saying, "I look at my career and I see how I’ve been so blessed in so many different ways. And that’s really the truth. The idea of actually doing what I love doing for this long, and the fans moving right along with me…"