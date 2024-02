Join Fox News for access to this content Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

"Monty Python and the Holy Grail" was released nearly 50 years ago.

Eric Idle wrote the screenplay for the 1975 hit with John Cleese, Terry Gilliam, Graham Chapman, Terry Jones and Michael Palin, all members of the comedy troupe Monty Python, and also starred in the film.

Idle recently revealed on X, formerly Twitter, he has to continue working to support himself.

"I don’t know why people always assume we’re loaded," Idle said. "Python is a disaster. ‘Spamalot’ made money twenty years ago. I have to work for my living. Not easy at this age.

"We own everything we ever made in Python, and I never dreamed that, at this age, the income streams would tail off so disastrously," Idle added. "But I guess if you put a Gilliam child in as your manager you should not be so surprised. One Gilliam is bad enough. Two can take out any company."

Here is what Idle and the rest of the cast have been up to since the movie was released in April 1975.

Eric Idle

Eric Idle was a member of the Monty Python comedy troupe, garnering fame after starring in the variety series, "Monty Python's Flying Circus," from 1969 to 1974. He then played Brother Maynard in "Monty Python and the Holy Grail," when the troupe took their talents to the big screen.

Due to the success of the movie, the Pythons got together for two more movies throughout the 1980s, including "Monty Python's Life of Brian" and "Monty Python's The Meaning of Life," as well as a live show at the Hollywood Bowl. They performed the show four days in a row and broke the box office record for the venue, a record which has yet to be broken.

The comedian was one of the youngest members of the troupe. In addition to sketches, he also wrote a lot of the group's music, including "Always Look on the Bright Side of Life" and "Galaxy Song."

He continued to act throughout the ‘80s and ’90s, appearing in "Splitting Heirs," "An Alan Smithee Film: Burn Hollywood Burn," "The Adventures of Baron Munchausen," "Nuns on the Run" and "Casper."

Idle worked primarily as a voice actor from then on before writing the Broadway musical "Spamalot." The musical was a major success, winning the Tony Award for best musical in 2005. It remained on Broadway from 2005 to 2009.

He was married to Lyn Ashley from 1969 to 1975, and they had one son, Carey. Later, he married Tania Kosevich in 1981, and they had one daughter, Lily. In 2019, he was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer, but went into remission after undergoing surgery to remove the tumor.

John Cleese

John Cleese met his writing partner and fellow Python member, Graham Chapman, while they were studying together at Cambridge University. Prior to gaining wide attention with the Monty Python movies, Cleese performed in the West End and appeared in a number of shows and movies in small roles.

He continued appearing in small roles for many years before landing a recurring role on "Fawlty Towers" from 1975-1979 and later starring in "The Great Muppet Caper;" "A Fish Called Wanda," for which he was nominated for an Oscar; "The Big Picture;" "Frankenstein;" "The Jungle Book;" and "George of the Jungle" and its sequel.

Later, he lent his voice to many films and video games before starring in "Rat Race," the first two "Harry Potter" movies, "Die Another Day," "Shrek 2" and its sequels, "Pink Panther 2" and "Trolls." Most recently, he starred in "Daddy Daughter Road Trip," "The Martini Shot" and "The Palace."

Cleese was married to Connie Booth from 1968 to 1978, and they have one daughter, Cynthia. He was married to Barbara Trentham from 1981 to 1990, and they have one daughter, Camilla. He was married to Alyce Eichelberger from 1992 to 2008 and married Jennifer Wade in 2012.

Terry Gilliam

Terry Gilliam was an animator before he became a full-time member of the group, going on to direct and star in "Monty Python and the Holy Grail" along with Terry Jones.

Following the success of the Monty Python movies, Gilliam turned to writing and directing, working on "Jabberwocky," "The Adventures of Baron Munchausen," "The Brothers Grimm," "The Imaginarium of Doctor Parnassus" and "The Man Who Killed Don Quixote" and other films.

On the acting front, Gilliam appeared in "I rec u" and "Jupiter Ascending," and lent his voice to "Absolutely Nothing" and "The Man Who Killed Don Quixote."

Terry Gilliam has been married to Maggie Weston since 1973. They have three children.

Graham Chapman

Despite getting his medical degree, Graham Chapman was a writer on numerous sketch television shows throughout the '60s before joining the Pythons in "Monty Python's Flying Circus," continuing to write for other shows at the same time.

Following the success of his projects with the Pythons, he wrote the films "The Odd Job," "Yellowbeard" and "Jake's Journey," all of which he also appeared in. In 1988, he received the BAFTA for outstanding British contribution to cinema, along with the other members of Monty Python.

Throughout his career, he also appeared in many music videos and wrote his memoir, "A Liars Autobiography."

Chapman was with his partner, David Sherlock, from 1966 until Chapman's death. The pair adopted their son, John Tomiczek, in 1971. In 1988, Chapman's dentist found a tumor on his tonsils, which spread to his spinal column a year later. He died in October 1989 due to complications with his diagnosis.

Terry Jones

Terry Jones not only starred in the three Monty Python movies, he also directed them. He directed the first one with Terry Gilliam and the last two on his own.

He continued to act and direct, starring in "Mr. Toad's Wild Ride," "The Creator," "The Legend of Dick and Dom" and "Absolutely Anything." He also wrote the screenplay for "Ripping Yarns;" "Labyrinth," starring Jennifer Connelly and David Bowie; "Blazing Dragons/" and "Boom Bust Boom."

Aside from directing movies, he also directed the West End play "Jeepers Creepers;" wrote documentaries on medieval history, including "Terry Jones' Medieval Lives," which earned him an Emmy nomination; and he wrote columns for U.K. outlets.

Jones was married to Alison Telfer from 1970 to 2009, and they had two children, Sally and Bill. He left Telfer in 2009 for Anna Söderström, whom he married in 2012. They have one daughter, Siri.

Michael Palin

Michael Palin met his writing partner, Terry Jones, when they were both students at Oxford University. The two worked with the rest of the British members of Monty Python on "The Frost Report."

During his time as a member of the comedy troupe and starring in their movies, Palin starred in "Jabberwocky," "All You Need Is Cash" and "Time Bandits," which he also co-wrote. He later starred in "The Missionary" and "A Private Educations," both of which co-starred Maggie Smith; "Brazil;" and "A Fish Called Wanda," for which he won a BAFTA Award for best supporting actor.

Following his roles in "The Wind in the Willows" and "Fierce Creatures," he didn't appear in a film for 20 years, returning in the 2017 movie "The Death of Stalin." He later appeared in "Vanity Fair" and "Staged" and lent his voice to "The Simpsons," "Clangers" and "Jeepers Creepers."

In 1966, Palin married Helen Gibbins, and they had three children — Rachel, William and Thomas. They were married 57 years before Gibbins died of kidney failure in May 2023.