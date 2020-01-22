Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

ENTERTAINMENT
Published

‘Monty Python’ star Terry Jones dead at 77

By Tyler McCarthy | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for Jan. 22Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for Jan. 22

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines for Jan. 22 are here. Check out what's clicking today in entertainment.

Terry Jones, one of the comedians that made up the famed Monty Python comedy troupe, died at age 77 after battling dementia.

According to Jones's agent, the comedy legend died Tuesday evening. In a statement, his family said he died “after a long, extremely brave but always good-humored battle with a rare form of dementia, FTD.”

CELINE DION'S MOM, THÉRÈSE, DEAD AT 92: 'WE LOVE YOU SO MUCH'

With Eric Idle, John Cleese, Michael Palin, Graham Chapman and Terry Gilliam, Jones formed Monty Python's Flying Circus, whose anarchic humor helped revolutionize British comedy.

In this Thursday, Oct. 15, 2009 file photo from left, actors Michael Palin, John Cleese, Terry Jones, Terry Gilliam and Eric Idle attend the IFC and BAFTA premiere of "Monty Python: Almost The Truth (The Lawyers Cut)", in New York. Terry Jones, a member of the Monty Python comedy troupe, has died at 77. Jones's agent says he died Tuesday Jan. 21, 2020. In a statement, his family said he died “after a long, extremely brave but always good-humored battle with a rare form of dementia, FTD".

In this Thursday, Oct. 15, 2009 file photo from left, actors Michael Palin, John Cleese, Terry Jones, Terry Gilliam and Eric Idle attend the IFC and BAFTA premiere of "Monty Python: Almost The Truth (The Lawyers Cut)", in New York. Terry Jones, a member of the Monty Python comedy troupe, has died at 77. Jones's agent says he died Tuesday Jan. 21, 2020. In a statement, his family said he died “after a long, extremely brave but always good-humored battle with a rare form of dementia, FTD". (AP Photo/Peter Kramer, File)

Jones appeared in the troupe's TV series and films including “Monty Python and the Holy Grail” and “The Life of Brian.”

SINGER DAVID OLNEY, 71, DEAD AFTER SUFFERING HEART ATTACK WHILE PERFORMING

In 2016, he was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia.

Monty Python star Terry Jones has died at age 77.

Monty Python star Terry Jones has died at age 77. (AP)

Jones's wife, Anna Soderstrom, and children Bill, Sally and Siri, said: “we have all lost a kind, funny, warm, creative and truly loving man whose uncompromising individuality, relentless intellect and extraordinary humor has given pleasure to countless millions across six decades.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“His work with Monty Python, his books, films, television programs, poems and other work will live on forever, a fitting legacy to a true polymath,” they said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.