Michael Palin calls for royal honor's insignia bestowed by Queen Elizabeth to be changed due to racist imagery

Monty Python star Sir Michael Palin is calling for an honor bestowed upon him and others by Queen Elizabeth II to have its insignia changed because it has imagery that is reminiscent of George Floyd's death — the medal depicts the Archangel Michael defeating Satan by standing triumphantly on his neck.

The comedy actor is joining the chorus of people in the U.K. lobbying for the insignia on the Most Distinguished Order of St Michael and St George to be changed after some noted that similarity, saying the insignia now holds a racist connotation.

Many were quick to compare the imagery to the death of Floyd, who died while in police custody in Minneapolis, Minn. The harrowing incident was captured on video and sparked protests against police brutality and systemic racism throughout the world.

‘THE OFFICE’ HAS BLACKFACE SCENE EDITED OUT

According to The Telegraph, Palin received his knighthood last year when he was appointed a Knight Commander of the Order of St George and St Michael for “services to travel, culture and geography.”

He’s joining Governor General of Jamaica Sir Patrick Allen, who also received the honor, and has said he will no longer wear the medal and supports a petition that’s gained more than 16,000 signatures to change it.

Representatives for Palin did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.

HULU REMOVES 'GOLDEN GIRLS' EPISODE WITH BLACKFACE JOKE, SPARKING CRITICISM

The outlet reports that the honor is mostly given to senior diplomats and ambassadors as well as Commonwealth leaders. It was previously altered for originally depicting Satan with dark skin, looking an awful lot like a black man. It has since been updated to depict Satan with lighter skin. The Archangel is white in every depiction, though.

Only 65 people can hold the honor at a given time. The queen herself has reportedly wore the badge at official functions. A representative from the U.K.'s Cabinet Office did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The calls for the medal to be changed come as several in showbusiness are reacting to negative depictions of black people. For example, Tina Fey called for an episode of “30 Rock” to be pulled from streaming because it depicted characters in blackface. Jimmy Kimmel, meanwhile, issued an apology for appearing in blackface earlier in his career.