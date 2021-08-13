Monica Lewinsky reveals her 'greatest regret'

Monica Lewinsky is giving the public a deeper look into her life.

The anti-bullying activist participated in a question and answer segment Vanity Fair released just weeks ahead of the premiere of the FX drama "Impeachment: American Crime Story," which centers around her affair with former President Bill Clinton in the 1990s.

The Q&A segment asks Lewinsky some very personal questions, such as what her biggest fear is, her most treasured possession, and what, if anything, she'd change about her appearance.

The 48-year-old also revealed what her "greatest regret" in life is.

"That some of my choices have caused others suffering," Lewinsky said.

Lewinsky hinted at her '90s scandal involving President Clinton in an answer about friendship. Asked what she values the most in her friends, she responded: "Compassion. Wisdom. Wit. The delicate balance of knowing when I need tough love and when I need support. Plus, call me crazy, but I’m also partial to friends who don’t surreptitiously record our calls."

Lewinsky's answer was seemingly a dig at the late Linda Tripp, the former White House and Pentagon employee whose covert recording of conversations with Lewinsky revealed an affair with President Clinton.

She went on to admit that her greatest fear is "a toss-up between a tarantula crawling on me and dying alone," and that if there's one thing she could change about herself it's "how my PTSD manifests."

Her most treasured possession, she said, is her "mental health." She also revealed her love for peanut butter and crystals.

Lewinsky was 21 years old when she began working as an intern at the White House for former President Clinton. The intern and the president would spend months having "flirtatious encounters" before things escalated. The Lewinsky affair was one of a series of events that led to Bill Clinton’s impeachment in the House before he was ultimately acquitted in the Senate.

Bill and Hillary Clinton remained married, although allegations of Bill’s affairs and sexual misconduct plagued them through Hillary’s 2016 presidential bid – with then-candidate Donald Trump bringing accusers to sit in the audience of one of the presidential debates.

On her 48th birthday last month, Lewinsky shared on Twitter her view of being a person in the public eye.

"it’s my 48th birthday today and it marks that i’ve now been a public person for half of my life," she wrote on her personal account.

"such a strange, strange thought. anyway, grateful to all of you who are part of my community here!" she added.

