'Modern Family' star Ariel Winter spotted getting cozy with actor Luke Benward

Ariel Winter isn’t curling up with a pint of ice cream after splitting from longtime boyfriend Levi Meaden.

That’s because the “Modern Family” actress has seemingly already moved on from her ex and was spotted getting cozy with fellow actor Luke Benward, 24, as the pair stepped out again for another night in the city.

The 21-year-old television star kept it simple, donning a short black dress and black knee-high boots. To complete the look, Winter draped herself in a black overcoat. For Benward, the “Dumplin’” star wore a beige collared shirt and white jeans paired with black sneakers.

The pair discernibly looked to be an item in paparazzi photos obtained by the Daily Mail that show Benward and Winter packing on PDA in multiple images, seemingly pointing to the longtime friends possibly sharing a romance.

Benward has vacationed in Bora Bora with Winter and several mutual friends in 2017.

Aside from the spotted twosome being unable to keep their hands off each other, one image shows the two gazing at each other.

Winter and Meaden dated for nearly three years. They began dating in November 2016 and despite their age difference, moved in together when she was 19 and he was almost 30.

Meaden was spotted retrieving items from Winter’s Studio City, Calif., home in a moving truck earlier this month.