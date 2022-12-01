Miranda Lambert's Las Vegas residency extends through 2023 at Planet Hollywood

Country music artist Miranda Lambert is extending her Las Vegas residency in 2023.

Lambert's show, "Miranda Lambert: Velvet Rodeo The Las Vegas Residency," will continue through the end of 2023 at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino.

There will be 16 new shows taking place in the new year in July, November and December 2023.

The "If I Was a Cowboy" singer has had massive success in the country music space, with the most Academy of Country Music Award wins of any artist and being named ACM's entertainer of the year in 2022.

Lambert started her Las Vegas residency in the fall of 2022. She talked to Fox News before the start of her shows about how excited she was to be in one place and to explore Las Vegas with her husband, Brendan McLoughlin.

"I'm excited about that part and I talked to my husband about possibly driving our Airstream out there," Lambert said. "Vegas is so close to so many really cool places that are so far from Nashville. I'm all about, at this stage of my career and my life, mixing work and some life."

With her upcoming 2023 residency, Lambert will continue to donate $1 of every ticket purchased to her MuttNation Foundation as she did with her first set of shows.

Presale tickets for "Miranda Lambert: Velvet Rodeo The Las Vegas Residency" 2023 shows will start Monday, Dec. 5 at 10 a.m. PT and tickets will go on sale to the public on Friday, Dec. 9 at 10 a.m. PT.