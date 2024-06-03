Miley Cyrus relates to Dolly Parton's stance on never having children

Miley Cyrus and her godmother, Dolly Parton, have a similar mindset regarding welcoming children into the world.

During an interview with W Magazine, Cyrus, 31, revealed that she's still uncertain if she will have children of her own as she considers all of her fans to be part of her family, similar to a statement Parton had said.

"I’m 31 now, and I still don’t know if I want kids or not," Cyrus told the outlet. "I feel like my fans kind of are my kids in some way."

Miley admitted that she'd heard Parton, who never had children, say something similar.

MILEY CYRUS' FATHER SILENT ON GRAMMY WIN AS SPEECH SNUB FUELS RUMORS OF FAMILY FEUD

"I’ve heard Dolly say that too, because she didn’t have kids," she said.

Parton spoke to Saga Magazine in 2023 about her decision to not have children with her husband of 58 years, Carl Thomas.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

"When you're a young couple, you think you're going to have kids, but it just wasn't one of those burning things for me," she told the outlet at the time. "I had my career and my music and I was traveling. If I'd had kids, I'd have stayed at home with them. I'm sure and worried myself to death about them."

The legendary country music artist added, "I always say God didn't let me have children so that all kids could be mine."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Cyrus told W Magazine that she's very content with the current stage of adulthood that she's in.

"I love being an adult," she said. "I have a rule that I don’t look up or don’t look down at anyone. I just look, which allows me the clarity to see the world for what it really is and people for who they really are. I look at myself almost every day in the mirror and I say, ‘I am a woman.’"

During her cover story with W Magazine, Cyrus questioned why it took decades to be recognized by the music industry. She won her first Grammy Award this year and made her debut in the entertainment industry on "Hannah Montana" at just 12 years old.

"No shade, but I’ve been doing this for 20 years, and this is my first time actually being taken seriously at the Grammys?" she asked. "I’ve had a hard time figuring out what the measurement is there, because if we want to talk stats and numbers, then where the f--- was I? And if you want to talk, like, impact on culture, then where the f--- was I?"

Miley continued, "This is not about arrogance. I am proud of myself."