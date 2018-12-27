Miley Cyrus poses with parents Billy Ray and Tish in stunning new wedding photos: 'Long live love!'

Billy Ray Cyrus couldn't be happier for his daughter Miley.

On Thursday, the country singer went on Instagram to congratulate the 26-year-old pop star on her recent wedding to Australian actor Liam Hemsworth.

"Long live love!" Billy Ray captioned a photo of himself and wife Tish Cyrus sweetly standing alongside Miley, who is seen in an ivory Vivienne Westwood off-the-shoulder gown holding a bouquet, underneath a gorgeous floral arch.

Tish also shared the picture on her Instagram, gushing: "This makes my heart so happy .... 💗"

In a separate post, the father-daughter duo is seen posing next to each other with Billy Ray's arm proudly wrapped around his daughter's back.

"💗," Tish simply captioned the photograph.

The proud parents' pictures come one day after the "Nothing Breaks Like a Heart" singer confirmed she and Hemsworth, 28, tied the knot over the weekend by sharing several black-and-white photos on social media.

Hemsworth and Cyrus first met on the set of the 2010 film "The Last Song" and became engaged in 2012 only to end their relationship in September 2013. They rekindled their romance in 2015.