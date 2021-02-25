Mike Tyson calls Hulu's unauthorized biopic series 'cultural misappropriation'

Mike Tyson is unhappy about a biopic series about his life which is headed to Hulu.

The streamer announced on Thursday that it has given the green light to an 8-episode limited series titled, "Iron Mike," a program that will chronicle the boxing icon's life.

The announcement didn't sit too well with Tyson, 54, who published a statement on social media calling for fans to "#BoycottHulu."

"Hulu's announcement to do an unauthorized mini-series of the Tyson story without compensation, although unfortunate, isn't surprising," he began in the caption on Instagram. "This announcement on the heels of social disparities in our country is a prime example of how Hulu's corporate greed led to this tone-deaf cultural misappropriation of the Tyson life story."

MIKE TYSON REVEALS WHAT PLAYED A PART IN TRANSFORMATION

Tyson pointed out that the announcement was made during Black History Month, which "confirms Hulu's concern for dollars over respect for black story rights."

"Hollywood needs to be more sensitive to black experiences especially after all that has transpired in 2020," the athlete continued. "The real Mike Tyson authorized story is in development and will be announced in coming days."

MIKE TYSON, ROY JONES JR. FIGHT TO A DRAW IN BOXING SPECTACLE

Additionally, he said that the streamer's endeavor "couldn't be more inappropriate or tone deaf."

The photos shared with the post contained Hulu's logo with a red cross through it, as well as an additional written statement, calling their limited series order "abhorrent" and said it represents "systemic racism that has plagued Hollywood for its entire existence."

Furthermore, he said the project is among Hollywood's "tone-deaf attempts at diversity and inclusion," adding that "behind closed doors, they [Hulu] steal stories from the Black community."

He doubled down on his sentiments on Twitter.

"Really Hulu?!" he tweeted. "Stealing a black mans story during Black History Month? #corporategreed #boycotthulu."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Hulu says the series, which hails from "I, Tonya" screenwriter Steven Rogers and director Craig Gillespie, will explore "the wild, tragic and controversial life and career behind one of the most polarizing figures in sports culture – heavyweight champion Mike Tyson."

It's currently unclear what project Tyson will release more information about in "coming days," though a biopic film of the athlete is coming down the pipeline with Jamie Foxx in the starring role. It's also currently unclear whether Tyson is involved in the biopic.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Reps for Hulu did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.