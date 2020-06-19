Jamie Foxx shares shirtless transformation pic in preparation for Mike Tyson biopic

Jamie Foxx posted a shirtless picture on Instagram to show off his progress as he prepares for his role as Mike Tyson in a biopic.

The Oscar-winning actor posted a series of photos with his biceps and shoulders noticeably beefier than his normal figure.

“The transformation begins... ‘FINDING MIKE,'” Foxx, 52, wrote alongside the photos. “A few months ago we started the journey… The first but biggest task is to transform the body... with a regiment of pull-ups dips and push-ups we are off to a pretty good start… we have a ways to go but God willing.”

He added: “I shared these early pics of the process... like I said we have a ways to go… But I am prepared to get there! TYSON!”

Foxx has been in talks for starring in a Tyson biopic since 2014.

On Instagram Live with filmmaker Mark Birnbaum, the “Just Mercy” actor announced that the project is finally in the making.

Foxx touched on his body transformation and said, “I guarantee you, people will run up on me in the street and ask for an autograph and think that I'm Mike.

“Doing biographies is a tough thing. Sometimes it takes 20 years to get them done, but we officially got the real ball rolling,” he explained.

Foxx also shared the first time he met Tyson was when he was 22 and he was doing standup. He did a Tyson joke, which earned the respect of the Hall of Fame boxer, who is 53.

“I started hanging out with Mike Tyson so I got to see Mike in two different ways, two different lives," the R&B singer explained. "I saw him at the height of his career and then when things got bad, things got bumpy, I also saw him as well, so what I'm excited about the movie is to show those moments of the different Mike."