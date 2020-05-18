Naomi Campbell wears full hazmat suit and face shield to fly amid coronavirus pandemic: 'On the move'

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Naomi Campbell isn't taking any risks while traveling during the coronavirus pandemic.

The 49-year-old supermodel posted a selfie over the weekend while on a plane. She donned a full hazmat suit, goggles, mask and face shield as she sat in her seat, which had a pink blanket over it.

“On the move....,” she captioned the photo.

One person wrote, “Safe travels.”

Another fan commented, “Stay safe queen.”

A third said, “Full protection."

Campbell previously wore a hazmat suit to the airport in March. “Safety first," she captioned the snap at the time and explained she purchased the PPE weeks before on Amazon.

In a recent interview with Access Hollywood, the fashion mogul opened up about the ongoing viral outbreak and subsequent quarantine.

"The way I live my life and wearing a mask and doing what I've been doing for over 17 years is just what I've done," Campbell said. "[The habit] is very influenced from working a lot in Japan, that's where I got a lot of that from. I would say that the mask and the hygiene, that was just something I just threw in there, but the starting of wearing the mask came from Tokyo."

As for her mindset while stuck inside? Campbell is trying to focus on the positive.

"What can I say, we can't live in regret of 'we should have done this, we should have done that,'" the model explained. "We are where we are right now. We have to do the best to save lives and not lose any more people..."

Campbell said she's hoping someone will discover something that can "heal us and protect us from" coronavirus, noting that in the meantime, she's enjoying "cleaning my own house."

The model also said that she's spending time in reflection.

"A very important thing is touch and we have to learn this lesson why this is happening," Campbell said. "It's not just 'we are isolated.' We are isolated, but use this time to really soul-search and reflect why, and we cannot come out of this the same way."

She added: "We mustn't, we mustn't come out the same way."

Campbell also praised the health care workers who are fighting the novel virus, as well as those contributing to keeping society afloat.

Fox News' Nate Day contributed to this report.