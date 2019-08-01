Michael Moore pushes Michelle Obama to run for president: She would 'crush' Trump

Liberal filmmaker Michael Moore made the case Wednesday night that former First Lady Michelle Obama is the only person who would "crush" President Trump in a general election.

Appearing on MSNBC's post-debate coverage, the "Fahrenheit 9/11" director argued that only a "beloved" American who is a "street fighter" can face off against the president, but expressed concern that it's "not enough."

"We have to have a candidate who is beloved by the American people and who is outside the political inner circle, somebody who's not a politician, somebody who's gonna win," Moore told the panel.

"I think, in my humble opinion, four of these candidates running could beat Trump; Bernie [Sanders], [former Vice President Joe] Biden, Kamala Harris, and Elizabeth Warren. They could beat him, but Hillary beat him. It's not enough just to beat Trump."

Moore then suggested someone who wasn't among the over 20 candidates currently running in the Democratic field.

"The only way to remove Trump is to crush Trump and that's the question that has to be asked -- who can crush Trump? Who's the street fighter?" Moore asked.

"Frankly, I think, there's a person that can do this if the election were held today, there is one person that would crush Trump and she hasn't announced yet and her last name rhymes with Obama. In fact, it is Obama. Michelle Obama."

He argued: "She is a beloved American and she would go in there and she would beat him. She would beat him in the debates, he wouldn’t be able to bully her, he wouldn’t be able to nickname her.”

The Oscar-winning documentarian praised Obama's "Becoming" book tour, where she filled "15,000-seat arenas" as evidence that she can motivate voters to head to the polls in 2020.

“She takes the stage and she’s so powerful and so good, you just look at that and think 'of course she could win,'” Moore continued. "But everyone's now saying she's not going to run. Well, has anyone asked her?... If asked to serve, I believe she would serve.”

Moore warned Democrats that if they don't pick the right candidate, that person could still "beat" Trump with the popular vote like Hillary Clinton, even by "5 million votes," but could still lose to Trump in the electoral college.