Michael Keaton encourages Pennsylvania voters to ‘be the hero’ in 2020 election, endorses Biden: ‘This is it’

Michael Keaton is issuing a final rallying cry for Pennsylvania voters to get to the polls in the 2020 presidential election -- and made a push for residents to cast their ballot for Joe Biden.

“This is it – it comes down to us,” Keaton, a “fellow Pennsylvanian," said in a video shared to Twitter on Monday.

“We get the chance to be the hero right now. The buzzer-beater, the walk-off. Don't just do it for Joe and Kamala,” the “Batman” actor continued, adding that in no way can the country endure four more years of Donald Trump in the White House.

“Do it for your little brother, your little sister, do it for the next generation,” said Keaton, 69. “Do it for the environment, for justice, for equality and just to end this insane chaos. Four more years of that – I don't think so.”

Then, the “Beatlejuice” star removed his black and gold Pittsburg Pirates baseball cap and switched it for one which reads “Vote Biden.”

“So, go get ‘em,” Keating said in his final push, which has been viewed more than 1.8 million times.

Keating isn’t the only Hollywood A-lister to vouch for the Biden-Harris ticket.

Oscar-winner Bradley Cooper also warned his home state of Pennsylvania that "human decency is riding on this election" and urged those in his native state to make sure their mail-in ballots get dropped off at a polling place in person before 8 p.m. on Nov. 3, as the postal service may be overwhelmed with ballots to get them all in on time.

“Hello, I’m Bradley Cooper and I’m very proud to be from Pennsylvania. I was born in Abington — I grew up in Montgomery County and I care a lot about PA, and that’s why I need to share this extremely important message with you PA voters,” Cooper began the PSA. “Make sure to deliver your ballot in person before 8 p.m. on November 3. There is a strong chance that that ballot, if it’s delivered after 8 p.m., will not be counted on the third.”

Cooper maintained that he has been living with his mother since the start of the coronavirus pandemic and since he has been caring for her, makes it a point not to leave the residential townhome often so as not to risk exposure.

“My mother is going to be 80, and she has a colostomy bag, so I can’t let anybody in the house. And I can’t leave the house, because if she gets [coronavirus], it’s over,” he explained.

Fox News’ Tyler McCarthy contributed to this report.