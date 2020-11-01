Bradley Cooper stars in PSA for Pennsylvania voters: 'Human decency is riding on this election'

Bradley Cooper issued a dire warning to voters in his home state of Pennsylvania in a new public service announcement (PSA).

The celebrity appeared in a video in partnership with NowThis, in which he urged people in the state who have not yet mailed in their ballot to turn it into a polling place in person before 8 p.m. on Nov. 3, as it is would be too late to rely on the postal service to get the ballot in on time.

“Hello, I’m Bradley Cooper and I’m very proud to be from Pennsylvania. I was born in Abington — I grew up in Montgomery County and I care a lot about PA, and that’s why I need to share this extremely important message with you PA voters,” Cooper begins the PSA. “Make sure to deliver your ballot in person before 8 p.m. on November 3. There is a strong chance that that ballot, if it’s delivered after 8 p.m., will not be counted on the third.”

The star seems to want voters in his home state to err on the side of caution following a Supreme Court ruling that the state’s election officials will be able to count ballots received up to three days after the election.

Voter turnout in the state, a major battleground, could mean the difference between a Donald Trump or Joe Biden presidency. Absentee ballots were requested throughout the country in unprecedented numbers due to the coronavirus pandemic and the star is joining his celebrity cohorts in warning the public that it may be too late to rely on the mail.

Cooper concluded his PSA by reminding viewers of the stakes of the election as he sees them.

“There’s so much riding on this election,” he concludes. “Human decency is riding on this election.”

This isn’t the first time that Cooper has addressed Pennsylvania voters directly. He previously appeared in a different NowThis video where he outlined the three easy steps it takes to register to vote in the state.

Cooper takes pride in his home state, having grown up there with his sister, Holly, and their parents Gloria and Charles. Sadly, Charles died in 2011 and Cooper was tasked with taking care of his ill mother. He recently opened up to Interview Magazine about what it’s been like to care for his mother during the coronavirus pandemic.

The actor revealed that he’s been living in a townhouse with his mother since the onset of the pandemic so that he can take care of her and ensure that she doesn’t have to take any exposure risks.

“My mother is going to be 80, and she has a colostomy bag, so I can’t let anybody in the house. And I can’t leave the house, because if she gets [coronavirus], it’s over,” he explained.

He added: "My family is very close, and my dad dying was brutal for all of us. It was a schism, and its aftershock has not stopped. And we need each other. So here we are...it's not like I live in a compound and she's in the guesthouse. No, she's in the next room.”