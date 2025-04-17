Michael J. Fox supported by country stars Sheryl Crow, Kelsea Ballerini at Nashville gala: PHOTOS

Kelsea Ballerini

Kelsea Ballerini posed alongside her boyfriend, Chase Stokes, and actor Michael J. Fox on the red carpet at the fundraising event, "A Country Thing Happened on the Way to Cure Parkinson’s" in Nashville, Tennessee, on Wednesday.

The country star turned heads in a strapless black gown with a keyhole cutout on her chest and torso, which showed off her toned abs. The neckline was accented with a black bow.

She paired the look with minimal accessories, opting only for a few rings on each hand, a black clutch purse and black high-heel shoes, which featured the same bow detailing on the front as on the neckline of the dress.

Ballerini and Stokes stood on either side of Fox while posing for the photo. The star sported a red button-up shirt under a brown jacket, which he paired with black jeans and brown loafers.

Stokes and Ballerini also posed for solo photos, with Stokes opting for a blue button-up shirt under a black suit jacket, which he paired with dress pants and brown loafers. The pair were seen enjoying their night out together once inside the event, where they also posed for photos.

Sheryl Crow

Sheryl Crow supported her friend, Fox, at the fundraising event, which was hosted by his foundation, The Michael J. Fox Foundation.

The singer-songwriter walked the carpet in an all-black look, including a leather vest, a studded jacket and leather pants, which she paired with a statement necklace.

"What a beautiful night filled with inspiration and loving hearts! It was an honor to attend A Country Thing Happened on the Way to Cure Parkinson’s in Nashville to celebrate @realmikejfox and the Foundation’s progress in its mission to end Parkinson’s," Crow wrote in her Instagram post featuring photos from the event.

She then encouraged her followers to learn more about how they can help find a cure by directing them to the foundation's website, crediting the "Back to the Future" actor for raising awareness and getting them "closer than ever to finding a cure."

Chris Stapleton

Chris Stapleton was also present at the fundraising event, posing with Fox in an all-black look, including a dress shirt, suit jacket and dress pants, pairing it with his signature cowboy hat.

Later in the evening, Fox took to the stage to introduce Stapleton as one of the performers. Stapleton's set included many of his most popular hits, including "Tennessee Whiskey" and "Broken Halo," and he ended his time on stage by welcoming the band Little Big Town to join him and sing their rendition of the song, "Johnny B. Goode."

Following the event, Fox took to Instagram to thank everyone involved in making the night special, including Stapleton, and helping to raise money to help find a cure for the degenerative disease.

"One hell of a night in Nashville. Huge thanks to legends @chrisstapleton , @littlebigtown , @dustyslay and my man @williegeist for making A Country Thing Happened on the Way to Cure Parkinson’s one for the books," he wrote in his caption. "Every year, this night reminds me just how much heart this community has. Grateful and hopeful as ever. See you next year. #ACountryThing."

Little Big Town

Members of the country music group Little Big Town showed off their individual personal style when they walked the red carpet at the fundraising event.

Jimi Westbrook wore a white jacket and black dress shirt, while Phillip Sweet wore a black patterned suit jacket with black dress pants. The women also showed off their personal style, with Karen Fairchild opting for an orange minidress under a gray suit jacket and fishnet stockings, and Kimberly Schlapman choosing a black minidress with fuzzy fringe on the bottom.

Not only did the band kick off the evening with a performance of their biggest hits, one of its members, Schlapman, also took to the stage to share how Parkinson's has affected her in her personal life. She has previously shared on her Instagram account that her mother was diagnosed with the disease, calling it "incredibly complex and devastatingly debilitating."

She and her husband, Steve Schlapman, also acted as co-chairs of the event.