Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

ENTERTAINMENT

Michael B. Jordan's Ferrari crash caught on video

'Creed' actor Michael B. Jordan was not injured in car crash on Sunset Boulevard in Hollywood

By Tracy Wright Fox News
Published
close
Actor Michael B. Jordan's Ferrari crashes in Hollywood Video

Actor Michael B. Jordan's Ferrari crashes in Hollywood

A vehicle owned by Michael B. Jordan crashed into a parked car on Dec. 2, Fox News Digital confirmed.

Michael B. Jordan appeared to lose control of his Ferrari and crash into a parked car in Hollywood earlier this month, according to new video from the scene of the collision.

A driver captured surveillance footage of the crash when the Ferrari was driving down Sunset Boulevard on Dec. 2, and then seemingly careened into a Kia Niro SUV before pulling over to the side.

The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed to Fox News Digital at the time that authorities responded to a traffic collision on Sunset Boulevard shortly after 11:30 p.m.

MICHAEL B. JORDAN'S FERRARI CRASHES IN HOLLYWOOD

Michael B. Jordan attends red carpet wearing a mustard yellow Chanel cardigan

Surveillance footage from Michael B. Jordans Ferrari crash appeared to show his car hit a Kia on Sunset Boulevard. (Jon Kopaloff)

"Michael B. Jordan crashing out in Hollywood racing another Ferrari," the Instagram user wrote across the video. 

In the video, the Ferrari appeared to veer to the left before an oversteer jolted the vehicle toward the right hand lane and into the parked Kia.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

The Ferrari's brake lights were illuminated as the driver who captured the video continued driving past the scene of the collision. 

On Dec. 2 at 11:32 p.m., the vehicle owned by the "Black Panther" actor was heading westbound on the iconic Sunset Strip when it "collided with a parked vehicle."

Blue Kia Niro SUV strewn about Sunset Boulevard following crash

A damaged blue Kia was pictured on scene of the collision. (MEGA)

Michael B. Jordan wears a tuxedo to the Oscars

Michael B. Jordan was involved in a car crash in Hollywood on Saturday, Dec. 2. (ABC)

"No injuries were reported," officials said. Authorities confirmed an exchange of information occurred at the scene of the accident.

Photos from the scene showed a damaged blue Kia with pieces of the vehicle along the road.

There were no signs of the "Creed" actor being impaired by drugs or alcohol, TMZ reported.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Jordan's representatives did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Michael B. Jordan sports khaki ensemble at dinner as blue Ferrari parked in background

Jordan was seen dropping off the blue Ferrari 812 Superfast at a valet stand in August 2021.  (Hollywood To You/Star Max)

Ferrari 812 Superfast blue

The Ferrari 812 Superfast, a version like Michael B. Jordan's pictured here, was released in 2017 and had a limited run of 500 vehicles in 2018. (Martyn Lucy)

The Ferrari 812 Superfast can range anywhere from $310,000 to upwards of $690,000.

Jordan has been seen driving the pricey blue sports car around town. In August 2021, he arrived at a restaurant in LA behind the wheel of the luxury ride with ex-girlfriend Lori Harvey in the passenger seat.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The "Marvel" star was later spotted dropping off his car with a valet attendant.

Tracy Wright is an entertainment reporter for Fox News Digital. Send story tips to Tracy.Wright@fox.com.

Trending