Michael B. Jordan's Ferrari crash caught on video

Michael B. Jordan appeared to lose control of his Ferrari and crash into a parked car in Hollywood earlier this month, according to new video from the scene of the collision.

A driver captured surveillance footage of the crash when the Ferrari was driving down Sunset Boulevard on Dec. 2, and then seemingly careened into a Kia Niro SUV before pulling over to the side.

The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed to Fox News Digital at the time that authorities responded to a traffic collision on Sunset Boulevard shortly after 11:30 p.m.

MICHAEL B. JORDAN'S FERRARI CRASHES IN HOLLYWOOD

"Michael B. Jordan crashing out in Hollywood racing another Ferrari," the Instagram user wrote across the video.

In the video, the Ferrari appeared to veer to the left before an oversteer jolted the vehicle toward the right hand lane and into the parked Kia.

The Ferrari's brake lights were illuminated as the driver who captured the video continued driving past the scene of the collision.

On Dec. 2 at 11:32 p.m., the vehicle owned by the "Black Panther" actor was heading westbound on the iconic Sunset Strip when it "collided with a parked vehicle."

"No injuries were reported," officials said. Authorities confirmed an exchange of information occurred at the scene of the accident.

Photos from the scene showed a damaged blue Kia with pieces of the vehicle along the road.

There were no signs of the "Creed" actor being impaired by drugs or alcohol, TMZ reported.

Jordan's representatives did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

The Ferrari 812 Superfast can range anywhere from $310,000 to upwards of $690,000.

Jordan has been seen driving the pricey blue sports car around town. In August 2021, he arrived at a restaurant in LA behind the wheel of the luxury ride with ex-girlfriend Lori Harvey in the passenger seat.

The "Marvel" star was later spotted dropping off his car with a valet attendant.