Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

ENTERTAINMENT

Michael B. Jordan's Ferrari crashes in Hollywood

'Creed' actor Michael B. Jordan was not injured in car crash in Hollywood

By Tracy Wright Fox News
Published
close
Michael B. Jordan looks back on his journey to getting a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame Video

Michael B. Jordan looks back on his journey to getting a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

While accepting the honor of getting a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, Michael B. Jordan highlighted key moments in his career which led him to this point.

A vehicle owned by Michael B. Jordan crashed into a parked car Saturday night in Hollywood, Fox News Digital confirmed.

The Los Angeles Police Department responded to a traffic collision on Sunset Boulevard shortly after 11:30 p.m.

On Dec. 2 at 11:32 p.m., the vehicle owned by the "Black Panther" actor was heading westbound on the iconic Sunset Strip when it "collided with a parked vehicle."

‘JOURNAL FOR JORDAN’ STAR MICHAEL B. JORDAN SAYS PUTTING ON A SOLDIER'S UNIFORM CARRIED EXTRA RESPONSIBILITY 

Michael B. Jordan wears a tuxedo to the Oscars

Michael B. Jordan was reportedly involved in a car crash in Hollywood Saturday. (ABC)

"No injuries were reported," officials said. Authorities confirmed an exchange of information occurred at the scene of the accident.

There were no signs of the "Creed" actor being impaired by drugs or alcohol, TMZ reported.

Michael B. Jordan sports khaki ensemble at dinner as blue Ferrari parked in background

Jordan was seen dropping off the blue Ferrari 812 Superfast at a valet stand in August 2021.  (Hollywood To You/Star Max)

Jordan's representatives did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

The Ferrari 812 Superfast can range anywhere from $310,000 to upwards of $690,000.

Jordan has been seen driving the pricey blue sports car around town. In August 2021, he drove ex-girlfriend Lori Harvey to dinner in the luxury ride.

Michael B Jordan

Michael B. Jordan is a car collector and has a garage full of fast rides. (Getty Images)

The "Marvel" star was later spotted dropping off his car with a valet.

Jordan was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame earlier this year. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He's currently in pre-production on "Creed IV" and an as-yet untitled sequel to "I am Legend" with Will Smith.

Tracy Wright is an entertainment reporter for Fox News Digital. Send story tips to Tracy.Wright@fox.com.

Trending