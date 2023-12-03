Michael B. Jordan's Ferrari crashes in Hollywood

A vehicle owned by Michael B. Jordan crashed into a parked car Saturday night in Hollywood, Fox News Digital confirmed.

The Los Angeles Police Department responded to a traffic collision on Sunset Boulevard shortly after 11:30 p.m.

On Dec. 2 at 11:32 p.m., the vehicle owned by the "Black Panther" actor was heading westbound on the iconic Sunset Strip when it "collided with a parked vehicle."

‘JOURNAL FOR JORDAN’ STAR MICHAEL B. JORDAN SAYS PUTTING ON A SOLDIER'S UNIFORM CARRIED EXTRA RESPONSIBILITY

"No injuries were reported," officials said. Authorities confirmed an exchange of information occurred at the scene of the accident.

There were no signs of the "Creed" actor being impaired by drugs or alcohol, TMZ reported.

Jordan's representatives did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

The Ferrari 812 Superfast can range anywhere from $310,000 to upwards of $690,000.

Jordan has been seen driving the pricey blue sports car around town. In August 2021, he drove ex-girlfriend Lori Harvey to dinner in the luxury ride.

The "Marvel" star was later spotted dropping off his car with a valet.

Jordan was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame earlier this year.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He's currently in pre-production on "Creed IV" and an as-yet untitled sequel to "I am Legend" with Will Smith.