Mel B previously said she never had sex with fellow Spice Girl Geri 'Ginger Spice' Horner

The plot thickens.

Mel B revealed in an interview that she had sex with fellow Spice Girl Geri Horner, then walked the claims back. Sources then claimed the pair carried on a romantic relationship for a year.

Now, a resurfaced interview from 2000 reveals that Mel B denied ever having sexual relations with Ginger Spice.

In an interview obtained by The Sun, Mel B, 43, claims she and Horner never had a fling, but that she did smooch her fellow Spice Girls, including Horner, Mel C, Victoria Beckham and Emma Bunton.

GERI HORNER 'GHOSTS' MEL B AFTER SEX REVEAL

“Sexual partners, you mean? Nah. We were the best of mates for a long time. But we never had sex,” Mel says in the piece.

She then explained that she kissed her fellow bandmates only to test out her then-new tongue piercing.

“Well, the first thing I did after getting it pierced was snog the other Spice Girls," she said. “I wanted to know what it felt like to have a snog from a woman with a pierced tongue. They said it felt all right."

MEL B SAYS EDDIE MURPHY IS THE 'GREAT LOVE' OF HER LIFE

“They were all good," she added. They all blended into one. I couldn’t say that anyone really stood out.”

When asked in the same interview about being a sexual person, Mel said, "Always have been. But, even when I feel very sexual, I’m not warped with sex everywhere I go. That only switches on when my man’s in the room.”

In March, Mel B said she and Horner, 46, had a one-time fling.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"It just happened, we just giggled at it and that was it," she said. "We were best friends. It just happened.”

Horner then issued an unequivocal denial of the claims through her reps, and Baby Spice claimed to never recall the pair hooking up.