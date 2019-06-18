'The View' co-hosts push back on Biden's claim he can compromise with GOP

"The View" co-hosts Joy Behar and Sunny Hostin aren't buying former Vice President Joe Biden's call for compromise with Republicans after his would-be victory in the 2020 presidential election.

"When Biden was VP, [Senate Majority Leader Mitch] McConnell, [R-Ky.], spent eight years shooting down anything [former President Barack] Obama wanted to do," Behar said on Tuesday after playing a clip of Biden's remarks.

"So why does he think he'll want to work with him all of a sudden?" she asked. Should Biden win in 2020, he will likely have to work with a Republican Senate to get his legislative agenda through Congress.

Hostin chimed in, indicating that McConnell abandoned bipartisanship when he refused to hold a vote on former Supreme Court nominee Merrick Garland at the end of Obama's second term.

"He's been obstreperous from the very beginning. It's why the Supreme Court looks the way that it looks and McConnell has played partisan politics from the very beginning. He has had no interest in being bipartisan and all of a sudden, Joe Biden thinks that when he is president, Mitch McConnell is going to play ball," she said.

Hostin then added that McConnell is "going to only play ball if you play on his court, with his rules... I'm not buying it."

Their comments came as Biden faced a field of Democratic opponents who demanded progressive purity on issues like climate change and health care. McConnell, who dubbed himself the "grim reaper", has blocked a variety of laws pushed by House Democrats.

On Thursday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., blasted McConnell, pointing to his so-called "graveyard" of legislation.

Biden, a perceived moderate, has endorsed more progressive policies like the "Green New Deal" but seemed to maintain an air of moderation before the general election.

"Look, I think Biden is running a general election. He's not running a primary campaign... he's trying to be very kumbaya," co-host Ana Navarro said on"The View" on Tuesday.

She also said that "what people like is his electability and I think what he's trying to do is appeal to disenfranchised Republicans like me [and] to centrist Independents."