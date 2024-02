Join Fox News for access to this content Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle quietly launched their latest online endeavor Monday with an ode to their royal lineage.

Online critics quickly took umbrage with sussex.com, unhappy that Harry and Meghan used the Duke and Duchess of Sussex titles, and featured the coat of arms insignias throughout the website.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped down from senior royal responsibilities and moved to California in 2020, nearly two years after they married at Windsor Castle.

Harry and Markle had previously used sussexroyal.com and archewell.com as platforms to promote various philanthropic ventures.

Their new website leads users to information about Archewell Foundation and Archewell Productions.

"The Office of Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, is shaping the future through business and philanthropy," the site details under its "about" section.

"This includes: THE ARCHEWELL FOUNDATION, ARCHEWELL PRODUCTIONS, patronages, ventures, and organizations which receive the support of the couple, individually and/or together."

Markle's coat of arms design, which is featured on the new website, was revealed shortly after their 2018 wedding. The site also features their joint cypher with "H" and "M" intertwined together.

Archewell did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Some social media users weren't too pleased with the new site dedicated to the royals.

"Imagine, saying, you want to live an independent life start a website that is not royal based and failing," one user wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. "Now imagine having to admit defeat going back to using your royal titles and coat of arms because the deals have dried up. I can’t stop laughing at them! They are the equivalent of a fake Prada."

Another user posted, "So they left the mean racist monarchy to be private citizens… But are back using the titles and the connection to the monarchy, even using Meghan’s coat of arms the mean empire 2.0 monarchy gave her and coronet. So I guess they failed at being celebs and want to be back."

But other fans were in celebration mode and congratulated Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on their new site.

"Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's launch of http://Sussex.com reflects their ongoing commitment to their endeavors," one user wrote on X. "It'll be interesting to see how they utilize the platform to share their initiatives and connect with their audience."

Another fan wrote, "It is beautiful. Love the colour and the one-stop concept. Brilliant."

And a source told DailyMail.com , "Prince Harry and Meghan are the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. That is a fact. It is their surname and family name."

Markle, 42, will have more to add to the site soon after signing a new podcast deal with Lemonada Media. She'll not only launch a new podcast series through Lemonada, but will also distribute her previous Spotify series "Archetypes" to podcast platforms, according to Deadline.

The couple previously inked a $20 million deal with Spotify in 2020, but parted ways with the streaming network in 2023.

In April, Markle signed with powerhouse agency WME , according to Variety. Per the outlet, WME will assume representation of Archewell, the content creation label for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. While film and television production, brand partnerships and "overall business-building" will be explored by the 42-year-old and her team, "acting will not be an area of focus."