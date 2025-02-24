Meghan Markle’s ‘avalanche of missteps’ make it a struggle to win back the public: experts

When Meghan Markle first started dating Prince Harry, the former American actress was often described as a breath of fresh air for the British monarchy. But five years after her royal exit, the "Markle Sparkle" has dimmed for many.

The "Suits" alum became the Duchess of Sussex after she married the British prince in 2018. In 2020, the couple stepped back as senior members of the royal family and moved to California, Meghan's home state.

The 43-year-old is now gearing up to launch her Netflix series, "With Love, Meghan" on March 4 after it was postponed due to the Los Angeles fires.

What went wrong for the mother of two along the way? Kinsey Schofield, host of the "To Di For Daily" podcast, told Fox News Digital that the "avalanche of missteps is undeniable," noting that it all went downhill after Meghan and Harry sat down with Oprah in 2021.

The televised interview, in which the couple detailed their struggles with royal life and made shocking claims about the royal family, was viewed by nearly 50 million people globally.

"America was supposed to be a fresh start for the Sussexes," said Schofield. "[But] they set the tone for how their audience perceives them."

"Harry and Meghan spent the first three years of their new life in America bitter, angry and complaining," Schofield claimed. "Keeping things positive is generally the best approach. This builds trust and likability.

"People are more likely to connect with people who inspire, uplift or offer solutions rather than complain. Positivity creates a strong emotional connection and taps into aspirational emotions, making your brand more memorable. Plus, a positive tone helps you present your values, mission and unique value proposition without the noise of negativity."

"If Harry and Meghan had focused on solving problems rather than merely pointing them out… public reaction would have been more receptive," Schofield insisted. "Restoring credibility requires more transparency, proof and time. Meghan never disappears long enough for the audience to forgive and forget.

"In the professional royal commentary community, criticism is not a personal attack on Meghan Markle herself. There is no ill will toward Meghan as a person. Even when discussed privately, away from the cameras… we fixate on the Sussexes’ professional hiccups. Not them as individuals."

After their exit, which was coined "Megxit" by the press, Harry and Meghan began airing their grievances. Following their sit-down with Winfrey, they spoke out in the 2022 Netflix docuseries "Harry & Meghan." Harry also wrote a memoir, "Spare," published in 2023.

"The beginning of the end for the Sussex couple was when they alone decided to erode their value by denigrating the royal family," British royals expert Hilary Fordwich told Fox News Digital. "Airing dirty laundry isn’t a trait valued by many at all; it’s universally despised."

"Actions speak louder than words," said Fordwich. "Her continued… mixed messaging presents a huge challenge. To fundamentally change an image to be positively received, one has to, at a minimum, be positive."

Meghan and Harry originally intended to split their time between the U.K. and North America. However, Buckingham Palace announced in a statement that "in stepping away from the work of the Royal Family, it is not possible to continue with the responsibilities and duties that come with a life of public service." The couple pushed back and said in a statement, "We can all live a life of service. Service is universal."

Doug Eldridge, branding expert and the founder of Achilles PR, pointed out to Fox News Digital that it wasn’t a singular event that caused many in the public to begin looking at Meghan unfavorably.

"Her royal wedding was covered around the world, followed by the public falling out, then the Oprah sit-downs and the [subsequent interviews]… the damage was not a singular event. It lingered and seemed to compound with the passage of time. Sadly, it’s been almost entirely self-inflicted, as well."

"Whether it's fair or not, popular and polarizing are opposite ends of the same spectrum," he shared. "Six years ago, Meghan was popular; in 2025, she is polarizing. Studios and brands consider the relatability and popularity of stars when determining whether, or how much, to invest in their projects.

"Unfortunately, Meghan is capable of producing compelling content, but most investors can't make it past the proverbial 'wrapping paper' to see the 'gift' that's inside the box."

When Meghan spoke to Winfrey, she claimed that she was silenced by the royal family. The duchess shared that it worsened when "I came to understand that not only was I not being protected, but that they were willing to lie to protect other members of the family."

"They weren't willing to tell the truth to protect me and my husband," Meghan added.

Meghan also told the TV mogul that her biggest regret was believing she’d be protected from the scrutiny and negativity she endured by the tabloids as she attempted to navigate royal life.

"I regret believing that, because I think had I really seen that that wasn't happening, I would have been able to do more, but I think I wasn't supposed to see it," she said. "I wasn't supposed to know, and now because we're actually on the other side, we've actually not just survived but are thriving."

Just days before the interview aired, The Times of London published a report claiming that Meghan had driven out two personal assistants and that staff had been "humiliated" on several occasions during her time at Kensington Palace. Meghan’s lawyers denied the allegations and a spokesperson for the duchess said the claims were the "latest attack on her character."

Schofield said the claims, along with Meghan’s comments about the royal family, created a negative picture.

"I am surprised that whoever was advising the Duke and Duchess of Sussex at the time didn’t warn them that leading with criticism puts a target on your back," said Schofield. "Any flaws in your product or service will be more harshly judged… Meghan is the modern-day poster child for that life lesson."

In 2023, Harry told ITV’s Tom Bradby, "There's been a motto, a family motto, of never complain, never explain. And what people have realized now through the Netflix documentary and numerous stories coming out over the years is that that was just a motto. There was a lot of complaining and there was a lot of explaining."

Schofield said that if the couple had encouraged their fan base to focus on their American journey, Meghan, in particular, would have been looked at more favorably by the public as the couple stepped back as senior royals.

"Leading with positivity, solutions and confidence in your brand is almost always more effective," said Schofield. "If you choose to be critical, ensure it's constructive, thoughtful and aligns with a larger positive mission… Recovering or rebuilding your reputation requires more than multiple rebrands. Transparency is critical."

British broadcaster and photographer Helena Chard told Fox News Digital that if Meghan had taken time off after her royal exit rather than speaking out, she believes public perception would be different today.

"Meghan and the public would be thankful for some quiet time away from the continuous, exasperating Meghan media storm," Chard claimed. "It would do Meghan the world of good to quietly think about how she can change the public perception surrounding her general behavior and lifestyle business.

"There will also be a thankful sigh of relief from the public who want to forget about the nonsense. You never know, over time and with a Meghan revamp, there could be a public change of heart toward Meghan. They do say absence makes the heart grow fonder!"

Just weeks after restarting her social media life, Meghan has rebranded her lifestyle company to As Ever.

Eldridge said that despite the past, it’s not too late for Meghan to turn her reputation around.

"You can't continue to vilify others in hopes of making yourself seem more likable," he warned. "The 'candle blower' is someone who tries to blow out your candle, to make theirs shine brighter. This strategy has never worked, and Meghan has seen this time and time again. Drop the victim status, stand on your own merits, and keep the main thing, the main thing: your family."

"America is a forgiving country, and we love the comeback story," he reflected. "If Meghan is ever going to achieve this, she simply needs to focus on her candle. Again, simple, not easy."