TV shows, movies Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, appeared in before becoming a royal

Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, was allegedly less than warmly welcomed into the royal family in 2018 when she married Prince Harry.

In early 2020, the couple kicked off their new year by stepping down from their royal duties as senior members of the family. Since then, the pair, and the duchess herself, have caused quite a stir in the media, often making headlines.

But before Markle was introduced to Harry in 2016, she was an actress who had only recently garnered Hollywood’s attention.

These are the television shows and movies Markle acted in before quitting showbiz and making a royal name for herself.

MEGHAN MARKLE DEFENDS WEBSITE DESIGNERS AFTER TAKING HEAT FOR USING ROYAL TITLES

"Suits"

"Suits," first premiering on USA Network, is the role Markle is most well-known for when it comes to her acting career. The show ran for nine seasons and Markle starred in the first seven. She left the show only while dating Harry. The pair were often thrust into the spotlight. It has been speculated that her role in "Suits" while dating Harry was limited due to her connection with the royal family.

While the popular series "Suits" drew new audiences when Markle and Harry became engaged, the show took off early on and the success is not credited to her supporting role as a paralegal.

Markle played Rachel Zane, a bombshell paralegal turned educated lawyer. In the series, she is introduced to the co-lead, Michael Ross, played by Patrick J. Adams, early on in the series. The two become a pair and her role ends when the two wed on the show.

MEGHAN MARKLE, KATE MIDDLETON WILL ‘NEVER BE FRIENDS’ DESPITE ALLEGED PEACE TALKS: EXPERTS

"Horrible Bosses"

The 2011 crime comedy, "Horrible Bosses," stars a number of A-list Hollywood stars, including Jason Bateman, Charlie Day, Jason Sudeikis and Jennifer Aniston. Markle is seen briefly on screen when she appears as a FedEx driver named Jamie who is hit on by Sudeikis’ character, Kurt.

"Remember Me"

"Remember Me" is a romantic thriller starring Robert Pattinson and Pierce Brosnan. The 2010 film takes place in 2001 before the tragic terrorist attack on 9/11 that took thousands of American lives.

Markle appears briefly as a snippy bartender named Meghan.

"A Lot Like Love"

In the 2005 rom-com "A Lot Like Love" starring Ashton Kutcher, Amanda Peet, and Kal Penn, Markle is seen in a short clip on a plane. Her character, Natalie, is seated next to Kutcher’s character, Oliver, and across from Penn’s character, Jeeter.

She has a few quick lines in a conversation with Penn's character before her cameo ends.

Image 1 of 2 next

Image 2 of 2 prev

MEGHAN MARKLE, PRINCE HARRY DEMAND CHANGE TO REDUCE CYBERBULLYING: ‘WE ALL WANT TO FEEL SAFE’

"90210"

In "90210," Markle had a brief cameo that caused a stir among fans of typical royal practices.

In the series in 2008, Markle is seen in a car with another actor performing a racy sex act. The moment isn’t memorable to most cameo actors and actresses. However, Markle’s direct relationship with the royal family made it one to gab about.

"Deal or No Deal"

"Deal or No Deal" is a high-stakes game on television where contestants match risk with reward, and potentially receive a lot of money.

The show features 26 models at the start of each episode. The women stand on stage with silver briefcases and wait for contestants to choose their number to eliminate their case.

Markle held briefcase number 24 for the duration of the second season the show aired. From there, she went on to act on "Suits."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"Dater’s Handbook"

The 2016 romance Hallmark Channel film "Dater’s Handbook" stars Markle as the lead. While a successful professional, Markle as Cass, is experiencing trouble in terms of dating. Her sister encourages her to use the dater’s handbook, where she uses a checklist to decide on which suitor to date.

"Anti-Social"

"Anti-Social" is a 2015 thriller film starring Markle and "Wizards of Waverly Place" actor Gregg Sulkin. Markle is the girlfriend of Sulkin’s character, Dee, a street artist by day and a thieving criminal at night. In the trailer, she is seen assisting in crimes, though hesitant to do so. The film received a 25% on Rotten Tomatoes.