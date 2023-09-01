Expand / Collapse search
©2023 FOX News Network, LLC.

Meghan Markle takes ‘huge risk distancing herself’ from Prince Harry; Kevin Costner’s ex breaks down in court

Stephanie Giang-Paunon By Stephanie Giang-Paunon Fox News
Published
meghan markle prince harry kevin costner ex christine baumgaurt

Meghan Markle takes ‘huge risk distancing herself’ from Prince Harry; Kevin Costner’s ex breaks down in court. (Getty Images)

ROYAL RIFT - Meghan Markle taking a 'huge risk distancing herself' from Prince Harry in career rebrand, expert says. Continue reading here…

‘RELENTLESS JIHAD’ - Kevin Costner's ex in tears on the witness stand, after actor hurls accusations in court docs. Continue reading here…

‘USED TO BE YOUNG' - Miley Cyrus' fame from Billy Ray's daughter to Disney, 'pushing sexual boundaries,' topless photo drama. Continue reading here…

Miley Cyrus

Miley Cyrus rose to fame on Disney's "Hannah Montana." (Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)

SPARE US (AGAIN) - Prince Harry’s ‘Heart of Invictus’ deserves praise, but he must ‘spare’ the public from swipes at royals, experts say. Continue reading here…

‘LEGACY LIVES ON’ - Chip Dox, 'General Hospital' and 'Days of Our Lives' production designer, dead at 80. Continue reading here…

WEDDING OF THE CENTURY - Princess Diana’s wedding dress designer recalls a ‘heart-stopping’ moment during the ceremony. Continue reading here…

Princess Diana sitting in a coach with Prince Charles on their wedding day

Princess Diana and King Charles, then Prince Charles, married in July 1981. (Getty Images)

‘GOTTA BE NICE’ - Selena Gomez reveals her ‘standards’ for anyone she dates. Continue reading here…

HEALTH SCARE - Former Playboy model Jenna Jameson reveals she had 1 year to live after a mystery illness. Continue reading here…

jenna jameson split photo

Former Playboy model Jenna Jameson gives health update after being given a year to live. (Getty Images/Jenna Jameson/Instagram)

'FACE IS INTACT' - Singer Ellie Goulding shares an update after getting hit with a firework during a concert. Continue reading here…

‘SLIM AND SLAYING’ - SEE IT: Post Malone shows off physique after sharing secret to massive weight loss. Continue reading here…

