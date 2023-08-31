Expand / Collapse search
Jenna Jameson

Jenna Jameson gives health update after being given a year to live

Former Playboy model claims her doctors believed she had blood cancer

Stephanie Giang-Paunon By Stephanie Giang-Paunon Fox News
Published
Former adult film star Jenna Jameson is giving fans an update on her recovery after a health scare left her hospitalized for nearly a year.

Jameson, 49, opened up about her mystery illness that left her with "extreme muscle weakness," which she later claimed doctors attributed to a "multitude" of conditions like Guillain-Barré syndrome and blood cancer.

"It started very suddenly," Jameson shared with Entertainment Tonight of the onset of her symptoms. "I was doing very well, and then I just started collapsing and lost my ability to walk … they admitted me into the hospital. I think I spent about nine months in the hospital."

jenna jameson split photo

Jenna Jameson has always been open about her health issues. (Getty Images/Jenna Jameson/Instagram)

The former Playboy model continued to say that during her hospital visit, doctors "could not put their finger on what it was." 

She was later diagnosed "with a multitude of things" including Guillain-Barré syndrome and blood cancer. The doctors also told Jameson that she had six months to a year to live.

"When I was first told that I didn't have very long to live, I think I just balled up," she confessed. "I didn't really know how to digest that."

Jameson decided to break out of the hospital after spending months without a clear diagnosis or any relief from her symptoms.

A photo of Jenna Jameson

Jenna Jameson admitted she "wheeled" herself out of the hospital after her 9-month stay. (Photo by Ian Gavan/Getty Images)

"I finally got to the point where I was like, 'I have to take my health into my own hands,' so I put myself in a wheelchair and I wheeled myself out of the hospital," she told the media outlet. 

"I ended up just taking everything into my own hands and making it happen. I knew that I still had so much life left to live."

Once Jameson escaped the hospital, she was determined to go a more holistic route and made major life changes including maintaining a healthy diet. 

Jenna Jameson

Jenna Jameson previously suffered from skin cancer. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)

"I was having a lot of memory issues and I lost years and years and years of my life, so I started going to a cognitive therapist that puts you through puzzles and all these things, and everything just started reconnecting," Jameson added.

"I feel myself coming back to life when I eat correctly, keto wise. I feel energetic."

Although Jameson revealed she feels "like sunshine again," she doesn’t feel "100%," but "under about 75%." She also thanks her "great partner" for her unconditional love and support through her tumultuous health scare. 

Jenna Jameson with wife Jessi Lawless

Jenna Jameson married podcast host Jessi Lawless earlier this year. (Getty Images)

Jameson got married to podcast host Jessi Lawless in May.

Meanwhile, in early 2022, Jameson was first hospitalized for nearly two months.

Jenna Jameson Tito Ortiz

Jenna Jameson shares teenage twin boys, Journey and Jesse, with ex Tito Ortiz. (Photo by Frank Trapper/Corbis via Getty Images)

During Jameson's mystery illness, she was unable to walk, even with a walker. 

Jameson shares a young daughter with her ex-partner, Lior Bitton. She also shares teenage twin boys, Journey and Jesse, with ex Tito Ortiz.

Reps for Jameson did not immediately respond back to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

