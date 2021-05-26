Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s Sussex Royal cleared over claims it mismanaged charity funds

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s philanthropic foundation has been cleared of potentially breaking any rules concerning mismanaging funds.

The Charity Commission was asked to review how funds were transferred between Prince William and Kate Middleton’s Royal Foundation, Sussex Royal and Travalyst, Harry’s sustainable travel project, The Telegraph reported on Tuesday.

According to the outlet, the regulator found that the royal couple had not acted outside charity law.

Anti-monarchy advocacy group Republic issued an apology for making the initial claims.

"On 20 July 2020 we falsely claimed that the transfer of funds from The Royal Foundation to Sussex Royal and to Travalyst was important and likely to be unlawful," read their statement, as tweeted by royal editor Omid Scobie.

"We also wrote to the Charity Commission expressing the same points and then widely publicized our letters to the U.K. media without knowing whether what we claimed was true," the statement continued. "Our intention was to draw attention to the allegations."

The group admitted they didn’t contact The Sussexes before reaching out to the Charity Commission and British media.

"If we had contacted the organizations directly, we accept we would have realized quickly that there was nothing improper in their operations," the statement shared. "The Charity Commission has now concluded its review and found that all activities of the charities were lawful and proper. We apologize unreservedly to the charities and personally to The Duke of Sussex for our actions and the public damage that has been caused as a result of widely publicized untrue claims."

A rep for the Sussexes told Scobie they acknowledged the regulator’s findings.

"We are pleased that the Charity Commission has confirmed what we knew from the start: that MWX Foundation, formerly Sussex Royal, complied fully with UK charity law in its handling and transferring of funds and grants," their statement read. "Today’s update provides complete closure to this review and ultimately underscores both the legitimacy of the former charity and the baselessness of the claims against it."

The couple’s departure from royal duties began last year over what they described as the British media intrusions and racist attitudes towards the duchess, 39. The family now lives in the coastal city of Montecito, Calif.

The duke and duchess are expecting a second child, a girl, due sometime this summer.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.