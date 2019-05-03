Meghan Markle and Prince Harry royal baby rumors prompt Buckingham Palace to issue rare statement

Despite what you may have heard, Meghan Markle didn't secretly give birth to her first child with husband Prince Harry.

Once again, Buckingham Palace had to intervene after fans illustrated bizarre stories surrounding the royal couple. On Thursday, a palace official confirmed to E! News that the pair's baby "hasn't been born yet" — another rare statement the palace has made on behalf of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in recent months.

Rumors swirled after fans discovered Prince Harry was planning a trip to the Netherlands on May 8 and May 9, though Markle is expected to give birth any day now.

While the pair plan to keep the birth of their firstborn private, the palace confirmed to Entertainment Tonight this week that they will notify the media when Markle goes into labor.

Buckingham Palace also denied any speculation that officials created pages for Markle and Prince Harry's baby after royal enthusiasts began testing various baby names in the website's search bar.

“A large number of search term redirects were set up some time ago on royal.uk. This was in order to improve user experience," the palace told ET on Thursday.

Unlike, Prince William and Kate Middleton, Markle and Prince Harry want to avoid the cameras as they welcome baby No. 1. After each delivery, Middleton and Prince William posed and waved with their newborn outside of London's famous Lindo Wing at St. Mary’s Hospital.

”Their Royal Highnesses have taken a personal decision to keep the plans around the arrival of their baby private. The Duke and Duchess look forward to sharing the exciting news with everyone once they have had an opportunity to celebrate privately as a new family," the palace said in a statement earlier this month.

The royal couple hasn't dropped too many hints about their baby, though Prince Harry previously admitted he's hoping for a girl.

"I hope it's a girl!" a woman in the crowd shouted out during an event for the Invictus Games in Sydney, Australia back in October.

Chuckling, Prince Harry replied, "So do I!"

When the baby is born it will become seventh in line to the British throne — one step behind his or her father, Prince Harry, who is sixth in line.

The newborn’s uncle, Prince Andrew will be bumped down to the eighth slot. His daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, would be ninth and tenth, respectively.

Fox News' Stephanie Nolasco contributed to this report.