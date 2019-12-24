Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s photo missing from Queen’s office during Christmas address

Queen Elizabeth issued her annual Christmas speech on Monday, recollecting on a “quite bumpy” 2019 for the royal family as she sat behind her desk in regal royal blue.

Staged next to the Queen on the desk were photos of the royal family, however noticeably absent from the slew of keepsake photos was that of exiled Prince Andrew as well as those of Meghan Markle, Prince Harry and their son, baby Archie.

Watchers of the Queen’s address pointed to the obvious omission of Andrew, 59, as the potential fallout from his catastrophic attempt to validate his close association to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, which saw the once-prominent royal stripped of his duties.

Meanwhile, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been mired in their own scandals, which include a reported schism with Harry’s brother, William and a public bout with the tabloid media in the United Kingdom.

The royal couple released their Christmas card on Monday.

Posted as a GIF, the black-and-white image features Markle, 38 and Harry, 35, sitting in front of a Christmas tree, lights twinkling as a smiling Archie crawls toward the camera.

"Wishing you a very Merry Christmas and a happy new year," reads the card. "From our family to yours."

Last year, the Queen proudly displayed two images of Markle and Harry – an official wedding portrait and a family photo of the pair celebrating Prince Charles’ 70th birthday, according to the Sun.

Additionally, the Queen was accused of completely removing their photo from her audience room in Buckingham Palace in October.

In speaking to the Sun about the photo oversight in this year's speech, former Buckingham Palace press secretary Dickie Arbiter called the move a “very clear omission,” adding that since their son Archie was welcomed this year, “You might have thought there might be a picture.”

Arbiter was “surprised” however noted, “Whether there is a clear message being sent out, I don’t know.”