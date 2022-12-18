'Never let go': Kate Winslet finally weighs in on infamous ‘Titanic’ door debacle

Titanic fans will never let go of the infamous door debate – and Kate Winslet has finally given her definitive answer of whether both Jack and Rose could have fit on the door.

"I don't f---ing know," Winslet joked during her appearance on the "Happy Sad Confused" podcast. "That's the answer is I don't f---ing know."

Winslet addressed the question fans have long been in question over since the classic film came out in 1997. The debate specifically refers to the climactic scene between the film's two titular characters, Rose and Jack, after the ship has sunk.

Winslet, who is currently promoting her new film "Avatar," was shown a clip of an interview "Titanic" co-star Leonardo DiCaprio had done earlier while also on the podcast wherein he was asked the same question.

"I have no comment," DiCaprio joked as actress Margot Robbie seconded the notion that the door debacle is, in fact, "the biggest controversy."

"I actually don't believe that we would have survived if we had both gotten on that door," Winslet said after giving the answer some thought. "I think that he could have fit but it would have tipped and it would not have been a sustainable idea."

Winslet stated she has a fair amount of water knowledge, participating in various water sports with her husband, Edward Abel Smith. The actress touched upon her experiences paddleboarding, surfing and kiteboarding while mulling over her final answer on the Titanic door debate.

"So, you heard it here for the first time," Winslet said on the podcast. "Yes, he could have fit on that door but it would not have stayed afloat."

"Titanic" director James Cameron also shared his two cents on the matter this past week with the Toronto Sun, saying they conducted "a scientific study" to decipher whether Rose and Jack could have both fit on the door.

"We took two stunt people who were the same body mass of Kate and Leo and we put sensors all over them and inside them and we put them in ice water and we tested to see whether they could have survived through a variety of methods and the answer was, there was no way they both could have survived. Only one could survive," said Cameron, who is also promoting the "Avatar" film.

The director also stated a special would be released in February delving into the "forensic analysis" and replicated raft used to definitely determine that only one character could have fit on the door.

"No, he needed to die. It’s like Romeo and Juliet. It’s a movie about love and sacrifice and mortality. The love is measured by the sacrifice," Cameron said.