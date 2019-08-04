Meghan Markle turns 38: Prince Harry wishes 'amazing wife' a happy birthday

Meghan Markle received a sweet birthday message from her husband, Prince Harry, on the Duchess' 38th birthday.

On Meghan's birthday, a post on the couple's official Instagram page featured a picture of the Duchess in a blue dress along with a birthday note from Prince Harry.

"Happy birthday to my amazing wife. Thank you for joining me on this adventure! -Love, H,” the post read.

Meghan's brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Prince William and Kate Middleton, also wished the former actress a happy birthday on the Kensington Royal account.

"Wishing a very happy birthday to The Duchess of Sussex today!" the post read along with a picture of the couples walking to the family's Christmas Eve church services last year.

Yet another birthday message for the mom-of-one was posted to the royal family's Instagram account.

It's been quite a year for Meghan, who welcomed her first child with Prince Harry, Archie, in May. She also recently revealed her work as a guest editor of British Vogue's September issue.