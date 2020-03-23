Meghan Markle, Prince Harry 'in a better space' with royal family as official exit date nears: report

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry seem to have a smoother relationship with the royal family these days.

The duo is set to officially step back as senior members of the royal family on Tuesday, March 31, and a source has told Entertainment Tonight that things are less tense between the couple and their relatives.

"Things are in a better space now between the couple and the royal family," said the source. "While of course there have been tensions, the family is getting through it."

Since long before Markle, 38, and Harry, 35, announced their plans to give up their royal duties, a rift has been rumored between Harry and his brother, Prince William.

"It was a difficult decision for Harry and Meghan. They love their family, but given the relentless onslaught by the media, they did what they thought was right for their family and son," the source explained to the outlet. However, "William was unhappy that things weren't handled privately."

Part of the agreement made between the royal family and Harry and Markle included the couple's part-time move to Canada, where they are reportedly taking precautions against the spread of coronavirus.

It was reported that the duo are "taking government advice." Another report suggested that contact between the royals and their staff has been limited.