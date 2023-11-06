Expand / Collapse search
Prince Harry

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry attend Katy Perry concert with star-studded crowd

Daisy, the daughter Katy Perry shares with Orlando Bloom, was also at the concert

By Emily Trainham Fox News
Published
Katy Perry's Las Vegas residency has come to an end, and several stars came out to watch her final performance.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ventured out to Nevada to see the pop star's last concert on Saturday night. Celine Dion, who had a massively successful residency herself, also made a rare public appearance to take in the event.

In photos from the concert, Markle and Harry were seen sporting matching black outfits.

MEGHAN MARKLE PUT ROYAL FAMILY ‘IN THE REARVIEW,’ REINVENTING HERSELF AS HOLLYWOOD POWER PLAYER: AUTHOR

A photo of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ventured out to Nevada to see the pop star's last concert on Saturday night. (Mega)

Harry wore a partially unbuttoned shirt with a blazer on top, while Markle opted for a sequined black dress.

The night out was the latest in a string of appearances for the couple. In October, they traveled to Manhattan to participate in a summit for World Mental Health Day. A couple of weeks before that, they went to Kevin Costner’s One805 Live! fundraiser at his Santa Barbara home.

A photo of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were among several celebrities who were at the Katy Perry concert. (Mega)

In early September, they attended another concert together — an L.A. date of Beyonce's Renaissance tour. Markle also saw the show solo.

In August, the duchess supported another pop star by checking out Taylor Swift's Eras tour, also in L.A.

Another notable appearance at Perry's concert was Dion, who has rarely been seen in public in recent years. She wore a low cut top with a black jacket, her hair tightly pulled back.

MUSICIANS MORGAN WALLEN, JUSTIN BIEBER, CELINE DION AMONG STARS CANCELING TOURS FOR HEALTH STRUGGLES

A photo of Celine Dion

Celine Dion was seen Saturday night at Katy Perry's concert. (Mega)

Dion announced late last year that she'd been diagnosed with Stiff Person Syndrome, a neurological disorder that causes muscle stiffness and spasms. The condition has prevented her from performing — she had numerous concerts, as well as a Las Vegas residency, scheduled before being forced to cancel them all for medical reasons — but she seemed to be in good spirits while watching Perry perform.

Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden also turned up for the show, as did Zoe Saldana.

Orlando Bloom, Perry's longtime partner, brought the couple's three-year-old daughter Daisy along, and in a video a fan shared on X, formerly Twitter, Perry was seen addressing the little girl during the concert.

A photo of Katy Perry

Katy Perry performs onstage during Katy Perry: PLAY Las Vegas Residency at Resorts World Las Vegas on December 29, 2021, in Las Vegas, Nevada. (John Shearer)

"Daisy! I love you so much," the singer said as her daughter, wearing a red dress with white polka dots and pink headphones, appeared on a screen onstage. "You're my best friend, and I'm so glad you're here."

Before launching into a performance of "Hot N Cold," she continued speaking to Daisy, saying, "I'm gonna play this next song. I think you know it, OK? It was in 2008, and Mommy was a little bit wild back then."

She addressed Daisy again toward the end of the show as she thanked her friends and family for their support.

Katy Perry in a black dress with her head tilted back and Orlando Bloom in a black tuxedo at The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Opening Gala in Los Angeles

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom first began dating in January 2016. (David Livingston/Getty Images for Fashion Media)

"I created this show after the birth of my daughter, Daisy Dove," she said. "When I met her, it was like all the love I was ever searching for finally showed up. She made me whole, and she healed me, and she showed me how to play again."

She added, "So this show is for everyone's inner child and for the hope that maybe if we could all see life through the eyes of a child, we would be free."

Emily Trainham is an entertainment editor for Fox News Digital.

