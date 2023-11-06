Meghan Markle, Prince Harry attend Katy Perry concert with star-studded crowd

Katy Perry's Las Vegas residency has come to an end, and several stars came out to watch her final performance.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ventured out to Nevada to see the pop star's last concert on Saturday night. Celine Dion, who had a massively successful residency herself, also made a rare public appearance to take in the event.

In photos from the concert, Markle and Harry were seen sporting matching black outfits.

Harry wore a partially unbuttoned shirt with a blazer on top, while Markle opted for a sequined black dress.

The night out was the latest in a string of appearances for the couple. In October, they traveled to Manhattan to participate in a summit for World Mental Health Day. A couple of weeks before that, they went to Kevin Costner’s One805 Live! fundraiser at his Santa Barbara home.

In early September, they attended another concert together — an L.A. date of Beyonce's Renaissance tour. Markle also saw the show solo.

In August, the duchess supported another pop star by checking out Taylor Swift's Eras tour, also in L.A.

Another notable appearance at Perry's concert was Dion, who has rarely been seen in public in recent years. She wore a low cut top with a black jacket, her hair tightly pulled back.

Dion announced late last year that she'd been diagnosed with Stiff Person Syndrome, a neurological disorder that causes muscle stiffness and spasms. The condition has prevented her from performing — she had numerous concerts, as well as a Las Vegas residency, scheduled before being forced to cancel them all for medical reasons — but she seemed to be in good spirits while watching Perry perform.

Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden also turned up for the show, as did Zoe Saldana.

Orlando Bloom, Perry's longtime partner, brought the couple's three-year-old daughter Daisy along, and in a video a fan shared on X, formerly Twitter, Perry was seen addressing the little girl during the concert.

"Daisy! I love you so much," the singer said as her daughter, wearing a red dress with white polka dots and pink headphones, appeared on a screen onstage. "You're my best friend, and I'm so glad you're here."

Before launching into a performance of "Hot N Cold," she continued speaking to Daisy, saying, "I'm gonna play this next song. I think you know it, OK? It was in 2008, and Mommy was a little bit wild back then."

She addressed Daisy again toward the end of the show as she thanked her friends and family for their support.

"I created this show after the birth of my daughter, Daisy Dove," she said. "When I met her, it was like all the love I was ever searching for finally showed up. She made me whole, and she healed me, and she showed me how to play again."

She added, "So this show is for everyone's inner child and for the hope that maybe if we could all see life through the eyes of a child, we would be free."