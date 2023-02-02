Meghan Markle, Prince Harry attend Ellen DeGeneres surprise vow renewal at wife’s 50th birthday party

Ellen DeGeneres got a present of her own on wife Portia de Rossi’s birthday — a surprise vow renewal.

The couple was celebrating de Rossi’s 50th birthday earlier this week in their new home with friends when things a took an unexpectedly romantic turn as the actress walked through the crowd in her wedding dress from their 2008 ceremony.

DeGeneres was dressed more casually for what she thought was a regular birthday celebration and looked completely shocked in the video, which she shared on YouTube and Instagram.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were also in attendance and can be spotted in the video by eagle-eyed viewers standing on opposite sides of the group from each other.

The sighting marks one of the first informal appearances by the couple since the release of Harry’s bombshell memoir, "Spare," last month.

For the party, the guests were serenaded with an acoustic performance by Brandi Carlile as de Rossi approached DeGeneres. Then there was another surprise as Kris Jenner stepped forward to officiate the small ceremony.

"Welcome to Portia's birthday party and to the newest home of one of my favorite couples," she began before going on to say that DeGeneres and de Rossi were "born for each other" and are "couples goals."

In her Instagram caption, DeGeneres wrote, "Portia surprised me at her birthday party by renewing our vows. Thank you @KrisJenner for officiating and @BrandiCarlile for performing, and Portia for being the greatest gift to me, even on your birthday."

Jenner commented, saying, "Best day ever!!! what an honor to be there for two of my BFF’s who I adore and who love each other so much!"

Singer John Legend also took to the comment section of the sweet post, putting five heart emojis.

During the ceremony, de Rossi gave a heartfelt speech to her wife, starting with "Surprise!" and continuing, "You don't have to say anything at all but when I was thinking about what would make my birthday really special, apart from being with family and friends, it was reminding you that you're the most important thing in the world to me."

The "Arrested Development" actress also joked about the couple’s many moves, "24 houses in 18 years to be exact," adding that she was looking forward to "planting roots" in their newest home.

The comedian and former talk show host responded to her wife’s words by saying, "I just adore you. I love you, and I would not be on this Earth without you. You save me every day. Thank you for saving me every day."

The vow renewal celebrated just under 15 years of marriage for the couple.

DeGeneres proposed in 2008 after four years of dating, and the pair married later that year in August in a small backyard ceremony.