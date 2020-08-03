Ellen DeGeneres' wife Portia de Rossi breaks silence amid show allegations: ‘Thank you for your support’

Portia de Rossi has released her first public statement in support of her wife, Ellen DeGeneres.

The actress, who married DeGeneres in 2008, made it clear she stands by her wife by posting a blue-and-white poster on social media that reads, "I Stand By Ellen."

“To all our fans….we see you,” the 47-year-old star wrote on Instagram. “Thank you for your support. #stopbotattacks #IStandWithEllenDeGeneres #IStandByEllen.”

It was not clear what de Rossi meant by "bot attacks." A representative for de Rossi did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

The post comes following reports about an alleged toxic work environment on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show."

After multiple accusations from current and former employees of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show," parent company WarnerMedia launched an internal investigation in July.

Then, last week, the 62-year-old host herself finally spoke out in a memo to staff.

"On day one of our show, I told everyone in our first meeting that 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show' would be a place of happiness – no one would ever raise their voice, and everyone would be treated with respect," DeGeneres began. "Obviously, something changed, and I am disappointed to learn that this has not been the case. And for that, I am sorry. Anyone who knows me knows it’s the opposite of what I believe and what I hoped for our show."

DeGeneres continued, explaining that as the show has "grown exponentially," she has had to turn to others to self-manage, which some employees did not do.

"That will now change and I’m committed to ensuring this does not happen again," she stated.

Warner Bros. offered a statement to Fox News last week, explaining that they "take the recent allegations around the show’s workplace culture very seriously."