Meghan Markle plans to move to Los Angeles only after Trump leaves office, report

By David Aaro | Fox News
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reportedly want to make Los Angeles their new home following the announcement that they will "step back" as members of the Royal Family, but only after Donald Trump's presidency ends.

Even though the couple plans to live in Canada, their true goal is to eventually have a home or business in Los Angeles -- only after Trump leaves office, anonymous sources told the Daily Mail.

Markle, 38, has been openly critical of Trump, reportedly calling him "divisive" and misogynistic" back in 2016. The Duchess of Sussex threatened to move to Canada if he defeated Hillary Clinton back in the 2016 election, according to the outlet.

FILE - In this Tuesday Jan. 7, 2020 file photo Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex leave after visiting Canada House in London after their recent stay in Canada. In a stunning declaration, Britain's Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, said they are planning "to step back" as senior members of the royal family and "work to become financially independent." A statement issued by the couple Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020 also said they intend to "balance" their time between the U.K. and North America. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, FILE)

FILE - In this Tuesday Jan. 7, 2020 file photo Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex leave after visiting Canada House in London after their recent stay in Canada. In a stunning declaration, Britain's Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, said they are planning "to step back" as senior members of the royal family and "work to become financially independent." A statement issued by the couple Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020 also said they intend to "balance" their time between the U.K. and North America. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, FILE)

Markle was on maternity leave during Trump's first state visit to the United Kingdom and couldn't make it, according to Politico. After news broke that she would miss his visit, he was asked by a Sun reporter during a pre-trip Oval Office interview back in June if he knew Markle was critical to her during his campaign, the outlet added.

“I didn’t know that, no. I didn’t know that. No, I hope she’s OK. I did not know that, no,” Trump replied.

“A lot of people moving here, so what can I say? No, I didn’t know that she was nasty,” Trump said when asked if he knew why she wasn't "very nice" to him, according to the outlet.

When discussing where they want to live, Markle and Harry, 35, reportedly used the words "North American," according to the Daily Mail. Although "it doesn't pin them down to one place," the outlet added.

The newspaper added the move is "by no means an immediate thing." Markle, however, grew up in Los Angeles and her mother, Doria Ragland, still lives there, the outlet said.

The couple announced Wednesday they would "step back" from royal duties.

