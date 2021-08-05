Meghan Markle mocked by Australian TV hosts for being 'too smiley' in birthday video

Meghan Markle celebrated turning 40 on Wednesday by launching a women's mentorship initiative called 40x40.

In a video message, the Duchess of Sussex asked mentors to donate 40 minutes of their time to help a woman get back into the workforce after the pandemic.

Markle's wish was mocked by Karl Stefanovic and Sophie Walsh on the Australian TV show "Today."

"I love that she's lecturing people about getting back to the workplace and she quit her job as a royal after less than two years," Walsh said.

Stefanovic asked, "Why doesn't she talk normally?"

Walsh added that she thought Markle was "too smiley" before remarking how "Harry's lost the plot." At the end of the video, Prince Harry can be seen through the window juggling in the backyard of their California home.

Supporters of Harry, 36, and Markle defended her birthday message on social media.

One supporter wrote, "The video was great, funny, mocking the English, and her 40x40 initiative is very clever. But I am disgusted by Karl and his antics! And whoever that woman sitting next to him is, it is because of people like her that the Sussexes left the UK. But, they are thriving and happy!"

"Why put this up when you all clearly with your disdain this morning for her put your knees on her neck! Do better! Just inform on the news we don't need your hateful narrative of her," said another.

"Happy birthday to a beautiful woman mother and wife to a fantastic husband Harry ignore all the hatred that the media say and live your wonderful life," penned someone else.

The former "Suits" star said in the video on Archewell's website, "Over two million women in the U.S. alone and tens of millions around the world have lost their jobs due to Covid. And I think if we all do it and all commit 40 minutes to some sort of active service, we can create a ripple effect."

Meghan said she's asked, "40 friends, activists, athletes, artists, and world leaders to help kickoff a global effort."

Some of those people include Stella McCartney, Adele, and Gloria Steinem.