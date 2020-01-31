Meghan King Edmonds says she's not open to dating men with kids: 'It's a lot of baggage'

Meghan King Edmonds knows what it takes to be a busy, single parent, but if there's one thing she doesn't want in her next partner, it's a man with kids of his own.

The "Real Housewives of Orange County" alum appeared on former "Bachelor" Nick Viall's podcast on Wednesday to discuss her preferences when it comes to more kids.

"I know this sounds hypocritical, I'm not really into dating a guy with kids," Meghan, 35, said on "The Viall Files," according to Us Weekly. "I love kids and I loved being a stepmom, but it's a lot of baggage."

She continued: "I hate to call kids baggage, but kids are a lifelong commitment and you didn't have any input into creating this child and it's hard. I've been a stepmom. It's difficult. If I were to go into that relationship and be a stepmom, it's hard, I know it's hard. But on the flipside, a man with children knows what I'm going through because he has kids."

Back in October, Meghan was slammed by her own stepdaughter, Hayley Edmonds, who defended her dad Jim amid his divorce filing from the former reality star.

“I’ve been waiting for it. For probably... three years?” Hayley told Us Weekly at the time.“I think it’s impossible to be happy with someone so … I don’t know if I would say narcissistic but, she, like, creates her own problems and loves conflict and things like that."

Meghan and Jim split last fall after a series of setbacks in their marriage, beginning with Jim's alleged sexting relationship with another woman followed by allegations he had an inappropriate relationship with a nanny.

In June, Jim admitted he had a "lapse in judgment" regarding the text affair but denied it was physical. In October, he shot down Meghan's allegations of an affair with a nanny and filed for divorce.

The exes share daughter Aspen, 3, and twin boys Hart and Hayes, 19 months.

In addition to this week's comments, the mother of three made it clear she sees no future with Jim, despite the fact that she still has four embryos from past IVF treatments during their marriage. She said she plans to "just keep them frozen until eternity."